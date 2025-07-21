Home / Economy / News / EPFO posted record high net member addition in May, shows govt data

EPFO posted record high net member addition in May, shows govt data

New subscriber enrolment swelled notably: about 0.94 million fresh employees joined EPFO in May, representing an 11 per cent increase over April

Women also accounted for a growing share of EPFO enrolments, with 0.26 million new subscribers joining in May — a 7 per cent increase from April and nearly 6 per cent higher than a year ago.
BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:58 PM IST
India’s formal job market surged to a fresh record in May 2025, with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reporting sharp increases in membership across key demographics, according to official payroll data released on Monday.
 
EPFO’s provisional payroll figures show net member addition jumped to 2.01 million in May, up from 1.91 million in April 2025 — the highest monthly addition since payroll data tracking began in April 2018. This represents a 4.79 per cent increase from April and a 2.84 per cent rise compared to the same month last year.
 
New subscriber enrolment swelled notably: about 0.94 million fresh employees joined EPFO in May, representing an 11 per cent increase over April. According to officials, this figure is considered the clearest indicator of new formal jobs as net member additions can reflect job changes and re-entries as well as new employment.
 
The youth segment continued to dominate, with 59.5 per cent (0.56 million) of new subscribers aged 18-25. This group, typically entering formal employment for the first time, saw a 14.5 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) rise.
 
Women also accounted for a growing share of EPFO enrolments, with 0.26 million new subscribers joining in May — a 7 per cent increase from April and nearly 6 per cent higher than a year ago. Net addition of women members (including those rejoining) reached 0.42 million, marking significant annual and monthly gains.
 
Meanwhile, job mobility and retention remained healthy. About 1.61 million members exited and rejoined EPFO in May (opting to transfer their balances rather than withdraw), up from 1.57 million in April and 1.41 million a year ago. Experts say this highlights growing confidence in EPFO’s long-term social security benefits and more organised sector movement.
 
Regionally, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana accounted for almost 60 per cent of all net additions. Sector-wise, professional services, including manpower suppliers, led the surge, contributing nearly 44 per cent of new jobs, followed by manufacturing, and trading.
 
“The EPFO has recorded an all-time high net member addition in May 2025, a testament to the growing strength of India’s formal employment landscape. Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, our focus on ease of doing business, and economic empowerment is yielding tangible outcomes, and we remain dedicated to building a robust, and inclusive labour ecosystem for a Viksit Bharat," said Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Topics :EPFOeconomyjobs

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

