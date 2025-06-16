India aims to finalise early tranche of US trade pact before July 9

India and the United States (US) are looking to agree on an early tranche of the trade pact before July 9, although the absence of the American Fast Track Trade Authority — Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) — may prolong discussions between both sides.

"We are working on the early tranche and as you are aware that there is a date (July 9), before that we would like to conclude this early tranche… We also visited the US twice. The US team also came here twice. There is good progress and we are hopeful that this will be done within the timeline," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters. The next date of in-person negotiations on the BTA and its initial tranche is yet to be decided, but both sides are engaging virtually without a break.

However, commerce department officials said that TPA is America’s internal policy tool, and it is up to the US authorities to decide how to navigate its local regulations for the trade agreement with India. ALSO READ: Gold, silver price surge explained: Why bullion prices are rising fast The US Fast Track Trade Authority is a special mechanism that allows the American President to negotiate trade agreements and present them to Congress for an up-or-down vote, without amendments or procedural delays. According to experts, the authority has lapsed, and without this authority, any trade agreement negotiated by the US President is exposed to Congressional scrutiny, possible amendments, delays, or outright rejection.