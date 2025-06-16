Merchandise trade deficit narrows to $21.88 billion in May, shows data

India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $21.88 billion in May 2025, down from $26.42 billion in April and $22.09 billion in May 2024, according to provisional data released by the Commerce Ministry.

Merchandise exports stood at $38.73 billion in May 2025, registering a 2.2 per cent decline from $39.59 billion in May 2024. Imports contracted by 1.76 per cent to $60.61 billion, compared to $61.68 billion year-on-year (y-o-y).

In April, the trade deficit had widened to a five-month high of $26.42 billion, driven by a spike in imports, despite a modest rise in exports.

April–May trade up 5.75 per cent; electronics, pharma lead

The cumulative trade for April–May 2025 grew 5.75 per cent over the same period last year. Non-petroleum merchandise exports rose 7.5 per cent y-o-y in the two-month window.