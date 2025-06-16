Iran-Israel conflict: Govt to review trade impact with stakeholders

The commerce department is closely monitoring the Iran-Israel conflict, and will meet shipping lines, container firms and other stakeholders later this week to evaluate the impact on trade, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

"We are watching the situation. We are also calling a meeting (this week) of all the shipping lines, the container organisations, the concerned departments and stakeholders to understand from them what are the kind of issues they are facing and how we can sort it out," he said, adding that there will be clarity on the impact of the conflict depending on how the situation unfolds.

Exporters have flagged that the conflict will result in disruption and escalate freight costs. Nearly two-thirds of India’s crude oil and half of its LNG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has now threatened to close. This narrow waterway, only 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, handles nearly a fifth of global oil trade and is indispensable to India, which depends on imports for over 80 per cent of its energy needs. According to Delhi-based think tank GTRI, any closure or military disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would sharply increase oil prices, shipping costs and insurance premiums, triggering inflation, pressuring the rupee and complicating India’s fiscal management.