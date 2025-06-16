Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh targets 15 new industrial zones to push MSME growth

Uttar Pradesh targets 15 new industrial zones to push MSME growth

In total, 15 new MSME-centric industrial zones will be developed in 11 districts, including Aligarh, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Lalitpur, Rae Bareli, among others

Across these zones, 872 industrial plots will be offered to investors for setting up enterprises.
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
To boost its $1-trillion economy goal, Uttar Pradesh has planned to develop new micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) estates across 765 acres. The proposed industrial zones are aligned with the target of achieving MSME exports worth more than ₹3 trillion over the next two to three years.
 
In total, 15 new MSME-centric industrial zones will be developed in 11 districts, including Aligarh, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Lalitpur, Rae Bareli, among others.
 
“We have already identified land in 11 districts for developing 15 MSME industrial estates to boost manufacturing and create local job opportunities,” a senior official said.
 
Across these zones, 872 industrial plots will be offered to investors for setting up enterprises.
 
The Yogi Adityanath government aims to develop all 75 districts in the state as export hubs for local industries by building a network of warehouses, cargo terminals, and trucking hubs.
 
The growing network of roads, highways, expressways, and airports is expected to catalyse industrial growth in the landlocked state.
 
According to estimates b y the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), MSME lending is expected to reach ₹4.46 trillion for 2025–26 (FY26), a jump of over 52 per cent from ₹2.92 trillion in FY25.
 
To attract big-ticket investments, the state is focusing on rapid infrastructure development, ease of doing business, and a single-window clearance system.
 
While large-scale clusters for defence and semiconductor manufacturing are underway, equal emphasis is being placed on MSMEs, which are seen as key to nurturing grassroots entrepreneurship.
 
In this context, the MSME department has prepared a roadmap to expand the state’s industrial land inventory through a targeted drive.
 
Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is also working on an MSME blueprint and has reserved 500 acres for the sector in upcoming development zones.
 
YEIDA is also developing a Flatted Factory Complex in Sector 28 of Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Spread across 38,665 square meters and costing ₹125 crore, the complex will offer modern, multi-storey factory spaces, and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

