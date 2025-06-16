Uttar Pradesh targets 15 new industrial zones to push MSME growth

To boost its $1-trillion economy goal, Uttar Pradesh has planned to develop new micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) estates across 765 acres. The proposed industrial zones are aligned with the target of achieving MSME exports worth more than ₹3 trillion over the next two to three years.

In total, 15 new MSME-centric industrial zones will be developed in 11 districts, including Aligarh, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Lalitpur, Rae Bareli, among others.

“We have already identified land in 11 districts for developing 15 MSME industrial estates to boost manufacturing and create local job opportunities,” a senior official said.

Across these zones, 872 industrial plots will be offered to investors for setting up enterprises. The Yogi Adityanath government aims to develop all 75 districts in the state as export hubs for local industries by building a network of warehouses, cargo terminals, and trucking hubs. The growing network of roads, highways, expressways, and airports is expected to catalyse industrial growth in the landlocked state. According to estimates b y the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), MSME lending is expected to reach ₹4.46 trillion for 2025–26 (FY26), a jump of over 52 per cent from ₹2.92 trillion in FY25.