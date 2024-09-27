Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India, Uzbekistan sign investment treaty to boost investor confidence

The treaty also provides for protection to investments from expropriation, provides for transparency, transfers and compensation for losses, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
India and Uzbekistan on Friday signed the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) aimed at boosting the confidence of investors of both the countries.

The BIT between the Indian government and the government of Republic of Uzbekistan was signed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Khodjayev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, at Tashkent.

The BIT between India and Uzbekistan assures appropriate protection to Uzbekistan investors in India and Indian investors in the Republic of Uzbekistan, in light of relevant international precedents and practices, an official statement said.

It will increase the comfort level and boost the confidence of investors by assuring a minimum standard of treatment and non-discrimination, while providing for an independent forum for dispute settlement through arbitration, it said.

The treaty also provides for protection to investments from expropriation, provides for transparency, transfers and compensation for losses, it said.

However, it said, while providing such investor and investment protection, balance has been maintained with regard to state's right to regulate and thereby provides adequate policy space.

The signing of the BIT reflects both nations' shared commitment towards enhancing economic cooperation and creating a more robust and resilient investment environment, it said, adding, the treaty is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral investments, benefiting businesses and economies in both countries.

Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) from India to Uzbekistan was $20 USD million during April 2000 to August 2024.

Notable investments by Indian companies include those in the field of pharmaceuticals, amusement parks, automobile components, and hospitality industry.


First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

