Home / Economy / News / India stays firm on Russia ties, farm sector as Trump imposes fresh tariffs

India stays firm on Russia ties, farm sector as Trump imposes fresh tariffs

Government sources say India won't retaliate immediately to US tariff move but will protect national interests in defence, dairy and agriculture

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI)
Archis MohanShreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff and unspecified penalty on Indian goods starting August 1, top government officials met to deliberate India’s response. With broad consensus on avoiding retaliation, officials reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to protecting its national security interests and agriculture sector.
 
Government sources admitted surprise at the announcement, which came while negotiations were ongoing. A US trade team was scheduled to visit New Delhi on August 25 for the sixth round of talks. “Let us wait and watch how the situation evolves. The ball is in the US court,” a senior official said, adding that the government awaits clarity on the structure and scope of the proposed tariff and penalty.
 
No compromise on core interests, officials say 
While India does not intend to retaliate immediately, officials asserted that the country would not succumb to US pressure on issues involving defence ties with Russia or domestic dairy and agricultural interests. The government also noted the example of Brazil, whose president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied Trump’s tariff threats. As a result, the US issued a long list of exemptions for Brazilian goods.
 
Goyal: Govt to take all steps to safeguard national interest 
In a statement to Parliament on Thursday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government is analysing the implications of the tariffs and consulting with exporters and industry stakeholders.
 
“We will take all necessary steps to secure and advance our national interest,” Goyal said, noting India’s transformation from a member of the “fragile five” to one of the world’s fastest growing major economies. 
 
Opposition leader Jairam Ramesh dismissed the government’s position as a “non-statement” and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relying on “personal friendship” with Trump. However, broader Opposition efforts focused on the Election Commission’s actions in Bihar, with no major disruption over the tariff issue in Parliament on Thursday.
 
Trade deal tensions, BRICS membership add to friction 
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed frustration over India’s stance in the trade talks and said the future of the deal now depends on India. The US has pressed for greater market access in India’s dairy and agriculture sectors—longstanding stress points in bilateral trade negotiations.
 
Meanwhile, Trump partially blamed India’s BRICS membership for the new tariffs. Speaking to reporters, he called BRICS “a group of countries that are anti the United States” and said: “It is an attack on the dollar and we are not going to let anybody attack the dollar. So it's partially BRICS and partially trade.”
 
Trump also accused India of maintaining some of the highest tariffs globally, though he hinted the new duties could be delayed depending on the progress of talks.
 
India stands by offer; peeved over Pakistan oil remarks 
Indian officials said their side had made its final trade offer earlier this month and that the onus is now on Trump to respond.
 
New Delhi was also irked by Trump’s overtures to Pakistan. While unveiling a new trade deal with Islamabad, he touted US plans to help develop Pakistan’s “massive oil reserves” and joked that Pakistan could one day sell oil to India.
 
Former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao responded: “We are a sovereign democracy with a global outlook, not a convenient scapegoat. If partnership is the goal, as it is, then respect can be the only foundation.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

US tariff, discount demands threaten Indian exporters' profit margins

Rupee hits new closing low on US penalties, worst drop since September 2022

Section 232 returns: Trump's tariff hits $360-mn Indian copper exports

Trump tariffs may drag India's FY26 GDP growth by 20-40 bps: Economists

Premium

Trump scraps $800 import exemption, may dent India's e-commerce exports

Topics :US President Donald TrumpTrump tariffsDonald Trump tariff hikeIndian Economy

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story