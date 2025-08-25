India, WFP to supply 200k tonnes of fortified rice for humanitarian needs

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Indian government on Monday signed a definitive agreement to supply up to 200,000 metric tonnes of fortified rice from Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouses for humanitarian needs.

The Letter of Intent (LoI), signed today, will be executed over the next five years and is aimed at fulfilling the food and nutritional requirements of the most vulnerable populations in crisis zones globally.

“By sourcing rice from India, WFP will utilise the resources of an agricultural surplus nation to deliver life-saving aid and make tangible progress against hunger,” WFP said in a statement.