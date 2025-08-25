2.6 mn ineligible beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin scheme in Maha: Minister

The Maharashtra government has prima facie identified 2.6 million ineligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme for women, state minister Aditi Tatkare said on Monday.

The data of ineligible beneficiaries has been submitted to district authorities for physical verification, and appropriate action will be initiated on completion of the scrutiny, the Women and Child Development Minister said.

The minister stressed that the benefits of eligible beneficiaries will continue uninterrupted.

Tatkare, in an X post, stated that the Information and Technology Department had provided preliminary information regarding approximately 2.6 million beneficiaries receiving benefits under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme who do not appear to be eligible as per the scheme's criteria.

These beneficiaries are from all districts in the state, she added. Accordingly, the Women and Child Development Department has provided the preliminary information of these beneficiaries to the concerned district machinery for scrutiny (physical verification), Tatkare stated. The minister stated that a detailed scrutiny is underway at the field level to determine whether these beneficiaries are eligible according to the scheme's criteria. Upon completion of the scrutiny, the eligibility or ineligibility of these beneficiaries will be clarified. Upon completion of the scrutiny, appropriate action will be taken in respect of those beneficiaries who are found ineligible, in accordance with the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.