Chhattisgarh Pavilion gets massive response at Osaka Expo in Japan

The opening day of the Chhattisgarh Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, witnessed a big response with over 22,000 visitors, who experienced the state’s unique blend of heritage, industry, and tourism.

The showcase, unveiled on Sunday within the Bharat Pavilion, marks a week- long participation from August 24 to 30, 2025, on the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is leading a high-level delegation of state officials to highlight the state’s growth.

The Pavilion weaves Chhattisgarh’s cultural richness, industrial strength, and tourism potential. Visitors are introduced to Nava Raipur, India’s first Greenfield Smart City positioned as an investor-ready hub, alongside the Chitrakoot Falls, often called the “Niagara of India", and Sirpur, one of the country’s largest Buddhist sites dating back to ancient times. Drawing a cultural parallel with Japan, the Pavilion also reflects Chhattisgarh’s inspiration of the Buddha’s teachings of peace, inclusivity, and sustainability.