Chhattisgarh Pavilion gets massive response at Osaka Expo in Japan

The Pavilion weaves Chhattisgarh's cultural richness, industrial strength, and tourism potential

Osaka World Expo 2025 (Photo: Bloomberg)
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The opening day of the Chhattisgarh Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, witnessed a big response with over 22,000 visitors, who experienced the state’s unique blend of heritage, industry, and tourism.
 
The showcase, unveiled on Sunday within the Bharat Pavilion, marks a week- long participation from August 24 to 30, 2025, on the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is leading a high-level delegation of state officials to highlight the state’s growth.
 
The Pavilion weaves Chhattisgarh’s cultural richness, industrial strength, and tourism potential. Visitors are introduced to Nava Raipur, India’s first Greenfield Smart City positioned as an investor-ready hub, alongside the Chitrakoot Falls, often called the “Niagara of India",  and Sirpur, one of the country’s largest Buddhist sites dating back to ancient times. Drawing a cultural parallel with Japan, the Pavilion also reflects Chhattisgarh’s inspiration of the Buddha’s teachings of peace, inclusivity, and sustainability.
 
The Pavilion further highlights the state’s strategic central location with its multi modal transport network, underscoring investment opportunities, textiles, information technology, electronics, and Gramodyog.
 
Artisanship remained a central theme with exhibits of Dhokra Art, the 4,000-year-old GI-tagged bellmetal casting craft of Bastar, and Kosa Silk, renowned for its natural shine, durability, and elegance. A Kosa Art installation embodies the state’s ethos — a harmonious balance of spirituality, nature, and development.
 
Officials said the Pavilion’s opening and unprecedented footfall had set the tone for a week-long celebration of cultural diversity while positioning the state as a rising hub of  sustainable industrial progress and global investment opportunities.

Topics :ChhattisgarhITPOtourism

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

