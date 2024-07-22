Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Indian GCCs employed more than 16 lakh people in FY23: Economic Survey

Indian GCCs employed more than 16 lakh people in FY23: Economic Survey

The software, internet, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors collectively accounted for about 58 per cent of India's IT GCC talent, according to the document

it sector job,talent poaching
The survey also said that the proliferation of GCCs has imparted resilience to India's services exports, giving further thrust to the sector.
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India provided employment to more than 16.6 lakh workers in FY23, data from the Economic Survey released on Monday showed.

Of the workforce, over 42 per cent of talent was engaged in engineering, research, and development (ER&D), 34.5 per cent in business process management (BPM), and 23.4 per cent in IT services, said the survey.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Further, the software, internet, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors collectively accounted for about 58 per cent of India's IT GCC talent, according to the document.

“GCCs in India have grown significantly, from over 1,000 centres in FY15 to more than 1,580 centres, with over 2,740 units by FY23. These centres contribute to economic growth by providing high-quality employment,” read the survey document.

On the revenue front, the Economic Survey highlighted that the sector was growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4 per cent.

It said that the revenue from India's GCCs increased from $19.4 billion in FY15 to $46 billion in FY23.

More From This Section

AI, agro-processing, gig economy with most job potential: Economic Survey

Economic Survey: What it says on trade, private sector investment and more

Unique tax payers trading on NSE more than tripled since pandemic

117,254 DPIIT-recognised startups created 1.2 mn direct jobs: Eco Survey

Better utilisation of land will bring fixed cost of production: Survey


According to the survey, to incentivise GCCs in India, promoting specialisations in higher education was essential.

“Focus areas should include Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 3D Printing, and Web and Mobile Development,” the document further said.

The survey also said that the proliferation of GCCs has imparted resilience to India's services exports, giving further thrust to the sector.

On the rise of GCCs in India, the survey says that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and global inflation, which pressured wages, encouraged global players to look towards India to set up their back-office operations to balance their cost model. This gave rise to a sudden proliferation of the GCCs.

“The growth in GCCs is reflected in the services balance of payments (BoP), with other business services being the second-largest contributor in services exports in FY24 (26 per cent), after IT services (48 per cent),” the survey further added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024 Live Updates: India needs to create 8 million jobs per annum, says CEA Nageswaran

Tax policies to play critical role to tackle "inequality": Eco Survey

Economic Survey LIVE: Inflationary pressure under control, core inflation running below 4%, says CEA

MGNREGA work demand 'not linked' to rural distress: Economic Survey

Primary mkt was robust amidst favourable investment climate: Eco Survey

Topics :Economic SurveyUnion BudgetBudget 2024BFSI

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story