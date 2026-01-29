Associate Sponsors

Indian PV exports rise in South Africa, but China gains faster share

Industry insiders don't see any immediate pullback in exports due to overhang of tariffs

Passenger Vehicles
premium
Indian OEMs are not just exporting vehicles to South Africa; some are deepening their local market presence
Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 7:41 PM IST
As the overhang of potential tariffs on imports of fully built passenger vehicles from India into South Africa looms over India Inc, data shows that China has been gaining share faster than Indian exports to that country.
 
Data from JATO Dynamics shows India’s share in South Africa’s vehicle imports rising steadily over the past three years. Vehicles assembled in India accounted for 22.9 per cent of South Africa’s imports in CY2023, increasing to 27.0 per cent in CY2024 and further to 28.6 per cent in CY2025. In contrast, South Africa’s own locally assembled vehicles saw their share decline over the same period, while imports from several traditional sourcing markets either stagnated or lost ground.
 
However, at the same time, a rapidly expanding Chinese presence in South Africa’s import mix is also reshaping market dynamics. Chinese-assembled vehicles have increased their share more aggressively than India’s over the same period and now represent a substantial portion of imports, particularly in entry-level and EV segments. This surge is one of the main factors behind South Africa’s consideration of higher tariffs on imported cars.
 
South Africa is weighing the introduction of sharply higher tariffs—potentially up to 50 per cent—on fully built passenger vehicles imported from India and China, as part of a wider effort to shield domestic manufacturing from a surge in foreign competition. The move is being examined as part of an internal review by the country’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), according to a Bloomberg report.
 
Ravi Bhatia, president, JATO Dynamics, told Business Standard that there is little evidence so far of any pullback in exports from Indian auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to South Africa.
 
“At this stage, there’s no evidence of any pullback in exports from Indian auto OEMs to South Africa. If anything, the trend is still moving upward. South Africa has become one of the most important export markets for Indian manufacturers over the last few years, and shipments have continued to grow at a strong pace even as the tariff discussion plays out. Most OEMs seem to be operating on the assumption that nothing is changing immediately, so production and export plans remain intact for now,” he said.
 
What’s driving the popularity of India-made vehicles in South Africa? Bhatia feels Indian vehicles hit the sweet spot on pricing, specifications and right-hand-drive requirements. Over time, India-built models—both from domestic OEMs and global brands sourcing from India—have moved from niche imports to mainstream offerings with established dealer networks and service footprints.
 
That embedded position reduces the likelihood of a sudden unwind, even if trade conditions eventually tighten.
 
According to JATO Dynamics, export growth to South Africa has been running significantly ahead of India’s overall passenger vehicle export growth. While total PV exports from India have been growing in the low-to-mid teens, shipments to South Africa have expanded at a much faster 25–30 per cent range, outperforming regions such as West Asia and Latin America, and sharply contrasting with Europe and parts of Asia-Pacific, where volumes have been flat or declining.
 
Indian OEMs are not just exporting vehicles to South Africa; some are deepening their local market presence.
 
Tata Motors (passenger vehicles) recently re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market after a six-year hiatus, partnering with Motus Holdings as its exclusive distributor and launching multiple models, including the Tata Punch, Curvv, Harrier and Tiago, across an expanding dealer network. The company is targeting a 6–8 per cent mid-term market share and aims to challenge both established and Chinese competitors in key segments.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has also grown rapidly in South Africa, becoming one of the top-10 sellers and particularly strong in the pickup and utility segment. In 2025, the company reported significant year-on-year sales increases and inaugurated a new assembly facility in Durban, underscoring its long-term commitment to the market.
 
Sources in leading OEMs which export to South Africa said that they may use plants in other geographies to export to South Africa. “This, however, will hit Indian operations’ revenues. Players like Hyundai and Suzuki have plants in multiple locations, which they can tap into,” said one industry insider.
 
Commercial vehicles likely insulated, for now
 
For commercial vehicle makers, the immediate risk appears more limited. Tata Motors’ managing director and CEO, Girish Wagh, noted the company is tracking developments closely and highlighted that current reports suggest proposed measures may apply primarily to completely built passenger vehicles. “There is no definitive clarity on whether this will apply to commercial vehicles or whether it will be restricted only to CBUs,” he said, underscoring Tata’s ongoing local assembly operations in Rosslyn and the importance of the South African market to its truck export volumes.
 
Bhatia said: “Until anything becomes official, exports from India to South Africa are likely to remain strong and continue growing faster than most other markets. The real risk is more medium-term than immediate, and OEMs are already aware that they may need to balance exports with deeper local engagement if trade rules eventually change.”
 

Topics :Passenger vehicleSouth AfricaAutomobile

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

