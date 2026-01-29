Uttar Pradesh leads infra chart with projects worth over ₹10 trillion

Yogi claimed prior to 2014, projects were often approved but remained stalled, whereas now every foundation stone is laid with a defined completion timeline and subjected to regular, structured reviews.
Meanwhile, 594-km Ganga Expressway project is expected to be completed by the end of February 2026. Estimated to cost ₹36,000 crore, the expressway will foster the state's connectivity and provide a strong base for industrial, agricultural and logistics activities.
The Expressway will pass through 12 districts and directly benefit more than 500 villages.
Currently, road quality is being tested using modern technical parameters such as roughness index and riding comfort index for road quality. Way-side amenities, rest areas, road safety features, signage, and access-control systems are being developed in line with world standards.