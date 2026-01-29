Associate Sponsors

Uttar Pradesh leads infra chart with projects worth over ₹10 trillion

Uttar Pradesh has built India's largest infra pipeline worth over ₹10 trillion as it targets a $1-trillion economy by 2030, with projects spread across key sectors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said that time-bound project execution accelerates development and generates employment opportunities | (Photo:PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Targeting a $1-trillion economy by 2030, Uttar Pradesh has scaled up its infrastructure push, building a project pipeline exceeding ₹ 10 trillion, the largest in the country.
 
The state currently has around 330 infra projects at an estimated cost of  ₹10.50 trillion spanning sectors such as transport, energy, urban development, healthcare and tourism sectors.
 
Of these, 128 projects worth ₹ 2.37 trillion have already been commissioned in UP, the remaining 202 projects, valued at more than ₹8 trillion, are under implementation and are expected to meet their respective timeframes.
 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said that time-bound project execution accelerates development and generates employment opportunities.
 
A significant portion of these infra projects is being monitored under Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI), an Information and Communications Technology  (ICT)-based platform launched by the central government to fast-track, monitor, and review critical central/state projects.
 
“By strengthening digital governance and cooperative federalism, PRAGATI has emerged as a robust mechanism for resolving issues through inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination,” the CM noted.
 
Nearly 65 major projects worth ₹4.20 trillion in Uttar Pradesh are currently being monitored under PRAGATI. At the national level, the platform has so far helped expedite projects worth over ₹86 trillion.
 
“Landmark initiatives, including an extensive expressway network, the nation’s largest railway network, expanded metro and air connectivity, India’s first rapid rail system and inland waterways have progressed due to continuous monitoring,” Yogi noted.
 
Yogi claimed prior to 2014, projects were often approved but remained stalled, whereas now every foundation stone is laid with a defined completion timeline and subjected to regular, structured reviews.
 
Meanwhile, 594-km Ganga Expressway project is expected to be completed by the end of February 2026. Estimated to cost ₹36,000 crore, the expressway will foster the state's connectivity and provide a strong base for industrial, agricultural and logistics activities.
 
The Expressway will pass through 12 districts and directly benefit more than 500 villages.
 Currently, road quality is being tested using modern technical parameters such as roughness index and riding comfort index for road quality. Way-side amenities, rest areas, road safety features, signage, and access-control systems are being developed in line with world standards.
 

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentinfrastructureUttar Pradesheconomy

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

