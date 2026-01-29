Trade talks with US expected to conclude during the year: Economic Survey

Ongoing negotiations for a trade agreement with the US are expected to conclude during the year, a development that could help reduce uncertainty on the external front, according to Economic Survey 2025-26.

For India, it said, the global conditions translate into external uncertainties rather than immediate macroeconomic stress.

Slower growth in key trading partners, tariff-induced disruptions to trade and volatility in capital flows could intermittently weigh on exports and investor sentiment, the Survey said.

"At the same time, ongoing trade negotiations with the United States are expected to conclude during the year, which could help reduce uncertainty on the external front," it said.