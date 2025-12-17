Indian telecom exports up 72% since FY 21: Scindia

India’s telecom exports have increased by 72% over the last five years, while imports have remained stable at the same level, minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said in response to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Scindia said stated that India’s telecom exports have risen from ₹10,000 crore in 2020–21 to ₹18,406 crore in 2024–25, while imports have remained at around ₹51,000 crore.

"These figures reflect the story of India’s growing self-reliance in the telecom sector," the minister said.

Speaking on satellite communications Scindia said that India has taken a decisive step to ensure that the services are made available to customers across the country and that the objective of the government was to offer a full bouquet of telecom services to every customer, enabling individuals to make informed choices based on their needs and preferred price points.