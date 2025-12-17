Rupee snaps 5-day losing streak; logs sharpest recovery in over 7 months

The rupee snapped its five-day losing streak on Wednesday to witness its sharpest intra-day recovery in more than seven months. The domestic currency appreciated 0.73 per cent to settle at 90.37 per US dollar, against the previous close of 91.03 per dollar, on the back of likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) via dollar sales, dealers said.

What triggered the rupee’s sharp rebound on Wednesday?

The move follows the rupee hitting record lows in recent weeks, sparking debate over why the RBI has not intervened more aggressively to support the currency. The rupee breached the 91-per-dollar mark on Tuesday and weakened to a fresh low for the fourth consecutive session, pressured by persistent foreign outflows, while a delay in a trade deal with the US also weighed on sentiment. The local currency moved from 90 per dollar to 91 per dollar in nine trading days.

How are market participants reading the RBI’s role in the move? “The rupee saw a sharp intraday recovery today, strengthening from levels near Rs 91.05 to around Rs 90, aided by timely intervention from the RBI. The central bank stepped in to curb excessive volatility and prevent a disorderly move, signalling its discomfort with rapid depreciation beyond recent ranges,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer of IFA Global. He added that while the broader bias for USDINR remains influenced by trade deal and capital flow dynamics, the move reinforces the RBI’s role as a stabiliser rather than a defender of fixed levels.

Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, said the intervention did not suggest an attempt to defend any specific level of the rupee against the dollar. Similar interventions have been seen over the past couple of months, she said, and appear to be a response to sharp volatility in recent days. “The RBI is focused on ensuring orderly movement in the rupee and stepping in to curb undue volatility. That said, there remains a possibility for the rupee to again move towards the 91-per-dollar level in the coming weeks amid continued pressure from capital outflows and lack of a trade deal announcement,” she said.

What does the SBI report say about the rupee’s trajectory? A report by State Bank of India (SBI) said the rupee is currently in a depreciating regime, and may exit this phase after which it is likely to regain some ground against the dollar in the second half of the next financial year. “Consistent with our empirical analysis, the rupee is currently in a depreciating regime. The rupee is likely to exit the regime; thereafter, we believe that the rupee is likely to bounce back strongly in the second half of next fiscal,” it said. The report added that since April 2 of the current year, when the US announced sweeping tariff hikes across economies, the rupee has depreciated 5.7 per cent against the dollar, the steepest decline among major currencies.