India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $4.7 billion to $693 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.7 billion to $693 billion for the week ending August 8, boosted by an increase in foreign currency assets, gold reserves, and IMF holdings

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th
The reserves had decreased by $9 billion in the previous week. They had reached a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.7 billion to $693 billion in the week ending August 8, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. The total reserves increased due to a rise in foreign currency assets, which grew by $2.3 billion during the reported week. 
The reserves had decreased by $9 billion in the previous week. They had reached a record high of $705 billion in September 2024. 
The rupee depreciated by 0.12 per cent during the reported week. In contrast, the dollar index fell to 98.10, down from 99.84 in the prior week. The dollar index measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies. 
Gold reserves increased by $2.1 billion during the week. Special drawing rights (SDRs) rose by $169 million to $18.7 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also increased by $45 million to $4.7 billion in the reporting week. 
 

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaForeign exchange reservesGold trade

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

