India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $4.7 billion to $693 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.7 billion to $693 billion in the week ending August 8, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. The total reserves increased due to a rise in foreign currency assets, which grew by $2.3 billion during the reported week.

The reserves had decreased by $9 billion in the previous week. They had reached a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.

The rupee depreciated by 0.12 per cent during the reported week. In contrast, the dollar index fell to 98.10, down from 99.84 in the prior week. The dollar index measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies.