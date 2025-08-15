Home / Economy / News / Rupee's REER eases to 100.36 in June as currency weakens against peers

Rupee's REER eases to 100.36 in June as currency weakens against peers

The rupee's real effective exchange rate fell to 100.36 in June from 101.12 in May, signalling a weaker currency against a basket of 40 trading partner currencies after adjusting for inflation

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency
Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the rupee continued to ease, dropping to 100.36 in June from 101.12 in May, RBI data shows, indicating that the rupee has weakened in value relative to a basket of trading partner currencies.
 
REER had climbed from 103.66 in January 2024 to 108.14 in November 2024, before retreating to 107.2 in December 2024.
 
The REER measures the rupee’s value vis-à-vis not only the dollar, but other global currencies as well. In this case, it is a weighted average of the rupee’s exchange rate against a basket of 40 currencies of countries that account for about 88 per cent of India’s annual exports and imports. The REER also adjusts for inflation differentials between India and each of these trading partners.

Topics :RBI MPC MeetingIndian rupeeRupee

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

