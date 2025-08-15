Rupee's REER eases to 100.36 in June as currency weakens against peers

The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the rupee continued to ease, dropping to 100.36 in June from 101.12 in May, RBI data shows, indicating that the rupee has weakened in value relative to a basket of trading partner currencies.

REER had climbed from 103.66 in January 2024 to 108.14 in November 2024, before retreating to 107.2 in December 2024.

The REER measures the rupee’s value vis-à-vis not only the dollar, but other global currencies as well. In this case, it is a weighted average of the rupee’s exchange rate against a basket of 40 currencies of countries that account for about 88 per cent of India’s annual exports and imports. The REER also adjusts for inflation differentials between India and each of these trading partners.