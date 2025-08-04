India's marine fish landings drop 2% to 3.47 million tonnes in 2024

India’s marine fish landings have marginally dropped by 2% to 3.47 million tonnes in 2024 compared to the previous year, with Gujarat retaining its foremost position as the country's leading producer of marine fisheries at 0.75 million tonnes, data released by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) showed.

Tamil Nadu was the second-largest state in terms of marine fisheries production at 0.67 million tonnes, and Kerala ranked third at 0.61 million tonnes.

In marine fisheries, catch and landings are distinct terminologies. 'Catch' refers to all marine organisms removed from the water during fishing operations, including fish that are discarded or not sold, while landings refer to the portion of the catch that is actually brought ashore and received by the harvester, regardless of whether it’s subsequently discarded or sold.

ALSO READ: New Zealand to charge tourists up to ₹2,040 to visit natural sites by 2027 CMFRI’s annual marine fish landing estimates showed that Indian mackerel remained the most landed resource in the country at 0.26 million tonnes, followed by oil sardine at 0.24 million tonnes. The Fishery Resources Assessment, Economics and Extension Division of the CMFRI estimated the annual marine fish landings of the country through its online data collection system. Across India, species such as Indian mackerel, threadfin breams, oil sardine, ribbonfishes, non-penaeid shrimps, and cephalopods recorded a decline in 2024 compared to the previous year, while landings of lesser sardines, penaeid shrimps, anchovies, and tunnies increased.

While the west coast region suffered an overall decrease in landings, the east coast showed an increasing trend, with exceptions in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra registered the highest growth of 47% in marine fisheries landings compared to the previous year. West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha also saw notable increases of 35%, 20%, and 18%, respectively, an official statement by CMFRI showed. However, states like Karnataka, Goa, and Daman & Diu experienced significant declines in landings. The statement further said that, in total, around 2.5 lakh fishing trips were monitored to arrive at the data.

Mechanised crafts or boats reported an average catch of 2,959 kg per trip, motorised crafts managed 174 kg per trip, and non-motorised vessels recorded a modest 41 kg per trip. The CMFRI report pointed out that cyclonic storms such as Dana, Fengal, Remal, and Asna significantly impacted fishing activities, contributing to the overall decline. Increased heatwave days in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala further disrupted fishing operations. ALSO READ: Germany entrepreneur visa for Indians: Guide to move and settle with family One of the major marine fisheries-producing states, Kerala, recorded a marginal decrease of 4% in marine fish catch in 2024 compared to the previous year, totalling landings of 0.61 million tonnes.