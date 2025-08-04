Home / Economy / News / India's IOC buys 7 mn barrels US, Abu Dhabi crude amid Russian oil decline

India's IOC buys 7 mn barrels US, Abu Dhabi crude amid Russian oil decline

India's top refiner IOC buys 7 million barrels of crude from US, Canada and Abu Dhabi via tender, as Russian oil imports pause due to narrowing discounts and rising sanctions

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,
The deal comes as Indian state refiners paused Russian crude purchases due to narrowing price benefits. (Photo/Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s top oil refiner, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has purchased 7 million barrels of crude oil from the US, Canada and West Asia to be delivered in September, news agency Reuters reported. This big purchase comes as Indian refiners slow down buying Russian oil due to smaller discounts.
 

What IOC bought from three regions

*4.5 million barrels of US crude
*500,000 barrels of Canada’s Western Canadian Select (WCS)
*2 million barrels of Das crude from Abu Dhabi
 
These purchases came through a spot tender, which closed last Friday. Multiple traders handled the deliveries:
*P66 and Equinor will each supply one million barrels of US West Texas Intermediate Midland crude
*Mercuria will supply two million barrels of the same
*Vitol will supply one million barrels of WTI Midland and WCS
*Trafigura will deliver one million barrels of Das crude   
 

Why it matters

The deal comes as Indian state refiners paused Russian crude purchases due to narrowing price benefits. The US crude became more affordable for Asia recently, opening an opportunity for buyers like IOC.
 
Reuters quoted two sources as saying that this large purchase was made in part to replace Russian barrels.
 
India is the third-largest oil importer in the world and one of the biggest buyers of seaborne Russian crude.
 
Last week, President Trump announced:
*A 25 per cent tariff on all Indian exports to the US starting August 7
*A penalty for India’s continued purchases of Russian military and energy equipment
This comes after both nations failed to finalise an interim trade deal despite five rounds of discussions.
 

Cold pause on Russian crude

 
The IOC and other state-run refiners like HPCL, BPCL, and MRPL have reportedly not bought Russian oil in the last week, Reuters reported.
 
This comes at a time when the European Union imposed more sanctions on Russian energy.
 

Trump slams India-Russia ties

Last week, US President Donald Trump criticised India’s trade relationship with Russia. He said, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.” 
On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump also took aim at India’s high tariffs: “Their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world.” He said this has led to very little business between the US and India.
 

US sanctions 6 Indian firms over Iran petrochemical trade

 
Last week, the United States imposed sanctions on six Indian companies for allegedly engaging in multi-million dollar transactions involving Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products, including methanol, polyethylene, and toluene. The action, part of a global crackdown on violations of US sanctions against Iran, freezes these firms’ US-based assets and bars American entities from doing business with them. 
 
Alchemical Solutions Pvt Ltd tops the list, accused of importing $84 million worth of Iranian petrochemicals in 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi defiant as Trump steps up pressure on India's Russian oil purchases

Premium

US tariffs on the horizon: Exporters seek rollout of promotion schemes

Premium

Integrating services into production can create more jobs, says CSEP

Premium

Nayara Energy's pump supplies steady amid EU, US sanctions trouble

Exporters seek govt aid, credit at affordable rates to deal with US tariffs

Topics :Donald Trumpcrude oil supplyIndia RussiaIndia-Russia tiesUS RussiaUnited StatesCanadaAbu DhabiBS Web ReportsIndia oil importsOil importsTrump tariffsUS India relations Indian Oil Corporation

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story