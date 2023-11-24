Industrial projects worth Rs 21.73 trn approved by Odisha govt: Minister

To make Odisha an industrial hub in eastern India, the state government has approved 848 industrial projects in different sectors with an estimated potential investment of Rs 2l.73 lakh crore, Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb told the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question of BJD member Prafulla Samal, the minister said the state government has taken some tangible steps for promotion of industries in various sectors across the state to make Odisha an industrial hub in eastern India.

As a result of these initiatives, 848 industrial projects in different sectors of industry have been approved through State Level Single Window System for establishment of industries with an estimated potential investment of Rs 2l,73,871.34 crore and estimated employment generation of 9,14,895 people, he said.

To attract investors the state government has implemented Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR), 2022 and formulated 24 sector specific policies, Deb said.

"The government is committed to bring ease to regulatory compliance for businesses. It has started an ambitious programme for reforms to make it easier, simpler and quicker for businesses to operate," he said, adding that these reforms cover the entire lifecycle of the business and aim at reducing compliance burden on industry significantly.

Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) has been working as the nodal agency for facilitating other departments to implement reforms in the state.

The Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2022 exercises are being implemented under the guidance of Department of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

On ease of doing business in the state, the minister said the Odisha government has developed and launched various online portals like Go Swift, Go Care, Go Smile, Go iPlus, Go iPAS for investors.

Processing and obtaining of approvals from 15 departments by the investors through Go SWIFT Portal while time limits for disposal of application of various services by the concerned department have been specified in Odisha Industries Facilitation Rules, 2015, he pointed out.

Deb said the state government has identified six sectors - agro and food processing, ancillary and downstream in metal, electronics manufacturing and IT/ITES, chemicals and petrochemicals and plastics, textiles and apparel and tourism as focus sectors in order to achieve industrial growth and attract investments.

To attract investors to set up their industries in the state, the government has been organising various investors meet, road shows and organized 'Make in Odisha' conclave during 2016, 2018 and 2022 in Bhubaneswar.

For encouraging sector specific industries in the state, various industrial parks such as Paradeep Plastic Park, Info-valley and Info-city at Bhubaneswar, Sea Food Park at Deras, Aluminium Park at Angul, National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Kalinganagar, Textile Park at Bhadrak, PCPIR (Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region) at Paradeep, Dhamra Investment Region at Dhamra, etc, has been developed and are being set up in the state, the Industries minister said.