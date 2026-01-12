Inequality biggest economic concern for youth globally: WEF survey

Growing inequality between the rich and poor is the top-most economic concern for the youth across the world, while a large number of them want to run for political office rather than just critique, a new survey showed on Monday.

The World Economic Forum's Youth Pulse 2026: Insights from the Next Generation for a Changing World 2026 report sought to know how the next generation is interpreting, and responding to, rapid economic, political, technological and environmental change.

The survey, drawing insights from nearly 4,600 young people aged 1830 in 144 countries and territories, found that 48.2 per cent identify 'growing inequality between the rich and poor' as the top economic trend shaping the future.

Yet in regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, entrepreneurship emerged as the most powerful economic force reflecting growing confidence in innovation and self-determination as key drivers of opportunity. More than 57 per cent cited financial concerns among their biggest sources of stress or anxiety. The study also found that youth priorities are practical and policy-ready. The most-cited empowering measures were creating employment opportunities for youth (57.2 per cent), equal access to affordable, quality education (46.1 per cent), and affordable housing and financial independence (32.2 per cent). Showing that trust is earned close to home, young people rated community leaders as most effective in driving positive change (60 per cent), reinforcing demand for leadership that is proximate, accountable and delivers tangible results.

Despite concern over geopolitical tensions and democratic erosion, nearly half of respondents highlighted positive political shifts -- from innovative governance models and greater civic participation to stronger international cooperation and the inclusion of under-represented groups in policy-making. It also found that it was a generation ready to govern, not just critique, as 36 per cent said they are likely to run for political office, challenging assumptions of political apathy. Climate remained the defining global concern, even under economic strain, in the survey. More than 56 per cent identified climate change and environmental degradation as the greatest threat to the world; personally, 51 per cent cited inflation and instability as their greatest worry, while 41 per cent identified climate change as the second most significant threat to their lives.

The report also documented more than 800 youth-led solutions advanced over the past year directly reaching over 2.2 million people worldwide. A vast majority of 95 per cent said that intentionally designed youth communities provide a critical space for learning, growth, and dialogue. On technology, two-thirds of respondents believed AI would reduce entry-level job opportunities, underscoring awareness of disruption and the need for adaptive skills and forward-looking policies and systems. Nearly 60 per cent of young people reported using AI regularly to enhance their skills, with another third experimenting occasionally. Only a small minority was not yet engaged with AI tools.