Statsguru: 'Gigification' of Indian economy and the future of work

What is often framed as flexible employment increasingly resembles regular work, raising questions around hours, pay and working conditions

Shikha ChaturvediJayant Pankaj
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 10:33 PM IST
Recent protests by sections of gig workers across the country have drawn attention to the significance of platform work in India’s labour market. What is often framed as flexible employment increasingly resembles regular work, raising questions around hours, pay and working conditions.
 
India accounts for over a quarter of the global supply of online gig workers, signifying the importance of this segment in the economy. (Chart 1) 
 
Average gig earnings in India and the United States (US) are above minimum-wage benchmarks, while in the United Kingdom (UK) they are below the statutory floor.  (Chart 2) 

In India, gig work operates as full-time employment, unlike the US and the UK, meaning earnings that appear adequate relative to minimum wages are spread across substantially longer working hours. (Chart 3) 
 
From 2011 to 2025, the average number of firms founded each year was 471. However, their numbers declined in recent years and India’s proportion of global funding raised during this period showed significant variability. (Chart 4) 
 
Revenue per employee for five prominent platform companies rose in the six years ended FY25. However, there were fluctuations in between and only two companies saw a rise in FY25 year-on-year. (Chart 5) 
 
The US, India, and the UK rank at the top in terms of the highest share of companies founded between 1971 and 2025. (Chart 6) 

