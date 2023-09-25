Inflation a cause of worry for FMCG companies; margins could take a hit

Inflation becomes a worry again for fast-moving consumer goods companies as it has started to inch higher.

While companies remain cautiously optimistic about demand panning out this year, a dry August has already played spoilsport for demand, especially in rural areas.



Commodities like sugar and wheat have moved higher but have stabilised at higher levels. Rising crude oil prices have now become a major source of worry for consumer companies.

"Inflation has been high since 2021, but crude oil going up now is a cause of concern and that can become an issue in the future. While sugar and wheat have inched higher, we have so far managed to absorb the high cost," said Tarun Arora, chief executive officer at Zydus Wellness, told Business Standard.



He, however, said that the inflation situation in 2021 and 2022 was much worse than it is currently.

Parle Products also believes that rising crude oil prices are not really a big issue yet as it is not a large component of the cost. "Packaging and freight costs have gone up on an average by 10-20 per cent, but it is still not a major component of our overall costs," said Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Products.



Packaging and freight costs constitute 8-10 per cent of Parle Products' overall costs.

However, the company is witnessing an improvement in demand as September showers caused a revival in consumption and farmers are not worried anymore, according to Shah.



In August, sales of FMCG items slowed both on a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis and year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and stores stocked up on fewer products, according to Bizom data.

On an M-o-M basis, sales from shampoos to detergents were down 8.4 per cent in August, while on a Y-o-Y basis, they fell 11.2 per cent.



While urban sales were up Y-o-Y at 1.9 per cent, rural sales took a hit. They were down 17.2 per cent compared to last year, according to Bizom.

At its first-ever investor day, Procter & Gamble India held for both its listed companies, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (PGHH) and Gillette India, the company said that commodity prices continue to remain high, and it has not seen cost pressures receding as it had expected.



"This means bottom-line pressures will remain. Of course, this could differ based on the particular commodities that impact each industry," Gautam Kamath, chief financial officer at Gillette India, said while addressing investors.

He also said that the company was able to offset headwinds through a combination of prudent pricing combined with its productivity programme.



Brokerage firm Anand Rathi wrote in its report, which it released on 9 September, that rising crude oil prices and an uneven monsoon could spoil margin gains.

"The recent spike in crude oil could mar gross-margin gains for FMCG manufacturers. In Q1 FY24, lower input costs (primarily crude-linked derivatives) for them had led to 100-800bp gross-margin gains. However, the spike in crude oil prices drove prices of packaging, soda ash, LAB, titanium dioxide higher, which could shrink gross-margin gains," the brokerage said in its report.