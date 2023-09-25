Home / Economy / News / Sebi plans to overhaul regulatory framework for registrar, transfer agents

Sebi plans to overhaul regulatory framework for registrar, transfer agents

Sources said the market regulator is mulling a multi-fold increase in net worth requirement, a move that could discourage companies from using in-house RTAs for record-keeping

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to roll out a new regulatory framework for registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) — market intermediaries responsible for record-keeping of all bondholders and shareholders after a company offers securities to the public.
 
Sources said the market regulator is mulling a multi-fold increase in net worth requirement, a move that could discourage companies from using in-house RTAs for record-keeping.
 
At present, the minimum net worth required for RTAs is Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh for category I and II, respectively. The net worth requirement could be increased to Rs 10 crore for qualified RTAs and Rs 5 crore for all other RTAs.
 new regulatory framework for registrar and transfer agents (RTAs)
Category I RTAs can act as both registrars to an issue and share transfer agents, while category II RTAs can take either one of these roles.
 
Industry sources added most large RTAs already have a higher net worth, and the higher net worth requirement could impact several other in-house RTAs and prompt the inactive ones to surrender their licence.
 
Sources said the regulator plans to float a discussion paper on the RTAs. The move comes at a time when RTAs are focusing on capacity building and technology advancements amidst regulatory changes such as a shorter T+3 cycle for initial public offering (IPO) allotments and listings. Also, increasingly, regulators globally are trying to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to financial crime and cybersecurity risks.
 
“The increase in the role and activities of RTAs also warrants an increased net worth requirement to ensure that they have adequate financial capacity that would enable them in developing efficient systems and infrastructure, adopting better technology, and providing better services to the investors and companies being serviced by them,” said a source privy to the development.
 
Sources said that the regulator may provide a period of three years for the RTAs falling below the minimum net worth requirement to comply.
 
Queries sent to Sebi remained unanswered.
 
As per sources, the regulator is also reviewing the specific infrastructure requirements like that of minimum space requirement, separate server rooms, and at least one full-time employee for every 10,000 physical folios serviced.
 
Further, Sebi is also looking to enhance obligations on top RTAs and introduce an institutional mechanism to prevent fraud — something similar to what it has been adopting for the brokerage industry.
 
As per the Sebi website, there are over 75 certified RTAs. However, Computer Age Management Systems (CAMS), Kfin Technologies, and Link Intime are the only qualified RTAs and account for most of the market share. Not all RTAs registered with Sebi are active at present.
 
There are companies like ITC, ACC, and Apollo Tyres which are also registered as RTAs. The licensing requirement was for the companies which preferred to carry out investor-servicing functions in-house.
 
“In the recent past, Hindalco, Lupin, Indian Hotels, and East India Hotels have moved from in-house investor-servicing to a third-party RTA. As per the active discussions, Sebi is advocating that companies which still have in-house RTAs move to a third-party RTA because maintaining an in-house department calls for a lot of efforts and resources as the regulations and technology evolve,” said Kishor Thakkar, MD, Link Intime India.

Regulatory Relook

- Sebi considering increasing networth requirement to Rs 10 crore for Qualified RTAs
- May provide a period of three years for the RTAs to comply
- Companies with in-house RTAs may be directed to appoint third-party RTAs
- Sebi under active discussions to review the RTA related norms, say sources
- Regulator also reviewing infra and employee requirements

Also Read

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

Sebi sets up intermediary advisory panel to be led by former ED S Ravindran

Fresh NPS corporate subscribers at 12-month high in July, shows NSO data

NCCD's innovative cold chain conclave paves way for J&K's economic growth

CTI urges Centre to ban lentil import from Canada amid heightened tensions

RBI not comfortable with NPAs in UCBs, asks lenders to focus on governance

'No proposition for independent regulator in proposed e-commerce policy'

Topics :SEBIIPOinitial public offeringsShareholders

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story