Sebi plans to overhaul regulatory framework for registrar, transfer agents

Sources said the market regulator is mulling a multi-fold increase in net worth requirement, a move that could discourage companies from using in-house RTAs for record-keeping.
At present, the minimum net worth required for RTAs is Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh for category I and II, respectively. The net worth requirement could be increased to Rs 10 crore for qualified RTAs and Rs 5 crore for all other RTAs.
new regulatory framework for registrar and transfer agents (RTAs)
Category I RTAs can act as both registrars to an issue and share transfer agents, while category II RTAs can take either one of these roles.
Industry sources added most large RTAs already have a higher net worth, and the higher net worth requirement could impact several other in-house RTAs and prompt the inactive ones to surrender their licence.
Sources said the regulator plans to float a discussion paper on the RTAs. The move comes at a time when RTAs are focusing on capacity building and technology advancements amidst regulatory changes such as a shorter T+3 cycle for initial public offering (IPO) allotments and listings. Also, increasingly, regulators globally are trying to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to financial crime and cybersecurity risks.
“The increase in the role and activities of RTAs also warrants an increased net worth requirement to ensure that they have adequate financial capacity that would enable them in developing efficient systems and infrastructure, adopting better technology, and providing better services to the investors and companies being serviced by them,” said a source privy to the development.
Sources said that the regulator may provide a period of three years for the RTAs falling below the minimum net worth requirement to comply.
Queries sent to Sebi remained unanswered.
As per sources, the regulator is also reviewing the specific infrastructure requirements like that of minimum space requirement, separate server rooms, and at least one full-time employee for every 10,000 physical folios serviced.
Further, Sebi is also looking to enhance obligations on top RTAs and introduce an institutional mechanism to prevent fraud — something similar to what it has been adopting for the brokerage industry.
As per the Sebi website, there are over 75 certified RTAs. However, Computer Age Management Systems (CAMS), Kfin Technologies, and Link Intime are the only qualified RTAs and account for most of the market share. Not all RTAs registered with Sebi are active at present.
There are companies like ITC, ACC, and Apollo Tyres which are also registered as RTAs. The licensing requirement was for the companies which preferred to carry out investor-servicing functions in-house.
“In the recent past, Hindalco, Lupin, Indian Hotels, and East India Hotels have moved from in-house investor-servicing to a third-party RTA. As per the active discussions, Sebi is advocating that companies which still have in-house RTAs move to a third-party RTA because maintaining an in-house department calls for a lot of efforts and resources as the regulations and technology evolve,” said Kishor Thakkar, MD, Link Intime India.
- Sebi considering increasing networth requirement to Rs 10 crore for Qualified RTAs
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.