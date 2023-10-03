Home / Economy / News / Insurance industry lacks human capital in administration: Irdai member

Insurance industry lacks human capital in administration: Irdai member

He further said that the lack of skilled professionals has affected the Assets under Management (AUM) of these companies

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian insurance industry, which suffers from a dearth of human capital in administration and marketing functions, should invest in human capital, BC Patnaik, Member (Life) at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), said.

"There has been a clear lack of investment in human personnel in the administrative and marketing wing of insurance companies," Patnaik said at an insurance summit on Tuesday.

He further said that the lack of skilled professionals has affected the Assets under Management (AUM) of these companies. Most of the life insurance companies have asset values which are less than Rs 10,000 crore.

As of the financial year ending in March 2022, the overall AUM of the insurance industry stood at Rs 55 lakh crore. Out of which, the AUM of the life insurance industry stood at Rs 50 lakh crore and the non-life industry was at Rs 5 lakh crore.

Further emphasising the importance of investment in human capital and resources, Neelesh Garg, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata AIG General Insurance, said, "This industry needs fresh thinking and human capital to achieve Insurance for All by 2047. Human capital is the most important raw material, and it is the training and retention of these that is key for the growth of the sector."

Also Read

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

SAT stays Irdai order to transfer Sahara Life Insurance assets to SBI Life

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

US Treasury 30-year bond yield rises 8 bps to hit highest level since 2007

Fund raised via bonds on private placement up 73% to Rs 3.3 trn in Apr-Aug

Rising bond yields, hawkish Fed statements pull stock markets down

OECD urges India to reduce govt ownership in banks and insurance companies

Smart TV Shipments fall 5% in H1, estimated to decline 7% in 2023: Report

Topics :IRDAIIrdai chairmanInsuranceassets under management

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story