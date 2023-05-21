Investors, startups welcome proposed angel tax norms amid funding winter

Top venture capital investors and startups have welcomed the government’s proposal to make changes to the angel tax rules. They said the move is expected to help startups deal with the current "funding winter".
The government also notified foreign entities which will be exempted from the tax provisions. These entities include government and government-related investors such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, international or multilateral organisations or agencies including entities controlled by the government or where direct or indirect ownership of the government is 75 per cent or more.
Karthik Reddy, managing partner, of Blume Ventures and chairperson of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) said that the notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Ministry of Finance has been well received by the private equity and venture capital industry as it provides more clarity to Indian startups and investors in relation to section 56(2)(viib).
“The proposed norms aim to expand valuation methodologies and eliminate price differentials between resident and non-resident investors,” said Reddy.
“We thank the Finance Ministry for actively addressing the industry's concerns and acknowledging a broader range of institutional investors in the exempted list. This inclusive approach will facilitate ongoing investments in the country,” he added.
CBDT has widened the valuation methods under the angel tax provision on investment by foreign investors in start-ups to bring clarity and end tax disputes.
Mayank Singh, co-founder of edtech startup Campus 365 said increasing the valuation methods to include five more options provides enhanced flexibility to both resident and non-resident investors. He said this would help companies to attract global investment and sustain growth.
Singh said the provision to account for forex fluctuations, bidding processes, and economic indicators is a significant step towards managing the unpredictability in the value of unquoted equity shares.
“A safe harbour of 10 per cent variation in value is a considerate move in these dynamic market conditions,” said Singh.
Singh said the exclusions proposed for certain non-resident investors, including sovereign wealth funds and regulated entities, is a positive move that recognises the integrity of these organizations and should bring increased funding stability.
“These amendments promise to provide a conducive environment for investment and growth,” said Singh.
Siddarth Pai, co-Founder 3one4 Capital said measures such as safe harbour for a variation of 10 per cent of the price, different valuation methodologies, and exempting investments from a broader set of investors reflect market practices and lay to rest fears of investors.
The proposed changes also apply to Broad Based Pooled Investment Vehicle or Fund where the number of investors in such a vehicle or fund is more than 50 and such fund is not a hedge fund or a fund which employs diverse or complex trading strategies.
“Some terms such as a broad-based fund of 50 people will be tough to enact as large venture capital funds tend to work only with select investors,” said Pai.
Ruchi Khajanchi, chief financial officer at growth-stage investor A91 Partners said the proposed changes would bring a lot of respite to the venture ecosystem which felt that the amendment to angel tax proposed in the finance bill 2023 had added to the funding winter further impacting the investment flow to start-ups. She said that the proposed changes like the ability to use multiple methodologies and the introduction of the safe harbour (10 per cent variation) are a move in the right direction.
“However, challenges may still arise if the difference between primary and secondary valuations exceeds 10 per cent in case of investments by a non-exempt investor,” said Khajanchi.
Kavit Sutariya, general partner, CapFort Ventures was of the view that though CBDT’s notification has garnered positive interest within the industry the subsequent phase should involve the inclusion of individual angel investors in India. He said this would extend crucial support to local investors and empower smaller startups during their early stages.
“The intended regulations seek to broaden the scope of valuation methodologies and eradicate price differences between resident and non-resident investors,” said Sutariya.
Manish Khanna, the co-founder of Unlisted Assets, a tech-based platform for buying and selling of unlisted shares, said an amendment in Section 56 (2) (viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 to bring the consideration received from non-residents for the issue of shares under the ambit of law is a welcome step by the government to bring parity between the residents as well as non-residents.
“However, it applies to only notified entities. We need to see the applicability once the entities are notified,” said Khanna.
On valuation methodologies, Khanna said introducing five new methods gives wider scope of application of discretion by valuers which has been now fixed with merchant bankers. “Also we need to see whether the introduction of new methods would lead to more tax litigations or lesser,” said Khanna.