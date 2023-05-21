Investors, startups welcome proposed angel tax norms amid funding winter

The government also notified foreign entities which will be exempted from the tax provisions. These entities include government and government-related investors such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, international or multilateral organisations or agencies including entities controlled by the government or where direct or indirect ownership of the government is 75 per cent or more.

Top venture capital investors and startups have welcomed the government’s proposal to make changes to the angel tax rules. They said the move is expected to help startups deal with the current "funding winter".