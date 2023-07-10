Home / Economy / News / IPEF may bring 3-year exit clause to allow members to move out of deal

IPEF may bring 3-year exit clause to allow members to move out of deal

To enable easy exit of members from a pact

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Premium
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), led by the United States (US), may include a ‘three-year exit clause’, giving its members the flexibility to move out of any of the pillars of the agreement if the need arises, people aware of the matter said.

The IPEF, launched by the US in May 2022, is designed to strengthen economic cooperation among Indo-Pacific nations and is perceived to be a strategic counter to China’s growing clout in the region. Apart from the US and India, the other members are: Australia, Brunei, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“There have been discussions regarding the inclusion of an exit clause. If a country feels that the economic initiative [IPEF] is not working in its favour, an exit can take place within three years of signing the pact,” one of the persons cited above told Business Standard.

The development assumes significance considering that India, as of now, has joined only three of the four IPEF pillars — supply chain resilience, clean economy, and fair economy (tax and anti-corruption). 

India pulled out of the IPEF’s trade pillar-related negotiations last year, citing that it was unclear what benefits the member countries would derive from it. Currently, India has an ‘observer’ status and a final decision on joining the trade pillar is yet to be taken.

Sources said the commerce department would soon take a call on the matter, which would also involve seeking approval from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding India’s stand. Experts believe that the inclusion of exit clauses in such economic initiatives has been seen in the past as well, although the terms and conditions of the exit are crucial.

“We have already seen entry and exit clauses in regional trade deals such as RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership). In fact, the United Kingdom also walked out of the European Union. However, these exits generally take place with respect to certain terms and conditions,” said Arpita Mukherjee, professor, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

“[In the case of the IPEF] under what terms and conditions an exit can take place is something that needs to be seen – whether the decision for the exit is due to national security, global economic scenario or any other such considerations. We also need to watch out for any clause that will require compensating other member nations in case an exit happens,” Mukherjee said.
In the works
  • US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework aims to counter China's increasing clout in the region
  • The 14 IPEF members represent 40% of global GDP and 28% of global goods and services trade
  • As of now, India is part of three IPEF pillars: supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy; decision on trade pillar yet to be taken
  • Terms and conditions of the exit clause yet to be decided

Also Read

Indo Count hits 16-month high; surges 36% in four days on strong Q4 results

India frets over US proposal seeking advance tariff notices at IPEF

To join 'trade' pillar under IPEF or not? Govt's final call soon

To join or not? India yet to take a final call on IPEF trade pillar

A comprehensive partnership

South Eastern Coalfields to turn old mine in Chhattisgarh into tourism hub

Rajasthan govt setting up facilities for hi-tech teaching in ITIs

Uttar Pradesh govt looking to invest about Rs 3,800 cr in agri start-ups

Tepid response: Govt likely to tweak open-market sale policy for rice

PE inflows plunge 61% to $6.1 bn in January-Jun, lowest since 2020

Topics :Indo-PacificIndo pacific ties

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story