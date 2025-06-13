No immediate impact of Iran-Israel clashes on India's crude supply

The latest flashpoint in West Asia is not expected to affect India's overall crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, which remains ‘healthy’, nor its imports from the Gulf, officials said.

“Inbound volumes are not expected to be impacted. We also have a good stock in line with our medium-term demand estimates. We are monitoring the situation,” a Petroleum Ministry official said. The crisis also does not threaten India's imports directly, as it does not procure crude oil from Iran, given the difficulties in making payments to the heavily sanctioned Islamic regime in Tehran, he pointed out.

Importers have doubled down on Russian crude in recent months, with imports set for a six-month high in May at around 1.6 million barrels per day (b/d), energy cargo tracker Vortexa estimated.

Meanwhile, imports from traditional partners in the Middle East have held steady. In FY25, Iraq ($27.35 billion), Saudi Arabia ($20.09 billion), and the United Arab Emirates ($13.86 billion) continued to be the second-, third- and fourth-largest sources of crude for India, following Russia, official data show. The share of crude coming from these nations has seen a slow but steady rise in recent months as discounts on Russian crude have shrunk and the government has prioritised diversification of its oil imports. ALSO READ: Iran loses key commanders as Israeli strikes hit major military sites Despite a series of regional conflicts erupting across West Asia following Hamas’ attack on 7 October 2023, fears of a potential disruption in crude oil supply from the region have not materialised.

While the geopolitical risk premium on oil led to rising crude prices in late 2023, region-wide fluctuations in oil production and export did not take place, another official pointed out. A key reason has been Iran not yet attempting to block the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than half of all crude oil and at least 80 per cent of the natural gas bought by India passes, officials said. The entire flow of crude oil from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—cumulatively the largest sources of imported oil for India—may be at risk if Iran attempts to block the Strait, senior officials at state-run oil marketing companies told Business Standard.