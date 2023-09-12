Is India overestimating inflation as it is skewed to food and beverages?

It is often argued that the current bump in the retail price inflation rate is due to an outdated priority given to food and beverage items in the consumer price index (CPI) , which is based on the household consumption expenditure survey of 2011-12.

This is evident from the fact that while wholesale price inflation in food items rose higher at 14.25 per cent than the retail price inflation at 11.51 per cent in July, the overall rate was in deflation in the former at 1.36 per cent. In contrast, it was at inflation of 7.44 per cent in the latter.



This was due to the fact that the food articles constituted 15.26 per cent of the wholesale price index (WPI), while it was 39.06 per cent in the consumer price index (CPI). Together with beverages, food items have a weight of 45.86 per cent in the CPI.

The case of appropriate weights for food and beverage items cannot be rested in the backdrop of the current situation only because when food and beverage inflation was low, it also dragged down the overall rate of retail inflation much more than it ought to be.



Not going too long in time, just in July, the retail food and beverage inflation was just 4.63 per cent, which dragged down the overall inflation rate to 4.87 per cent despite core inflation (non-food, non-fuel inflation) at 5.4 per cent. The food inflation, as we saw above, drove the overall inflation higher next month despite core inflation coming down to 5.1 per cent.

The work on appropriate weights of various items could be completed once the household consumption expenditure survey is out. The government had earlier junked the survey for 2017-18, because of which the weights could not be reworked. Now, the survey for 2022-234 (July-June) is expected by this calendar year-end. Parallely, the survey for 2023-24 is also on. However, revision of CPI takes time after the survey comes out.



The consumer price index was revisited only once after its launch in the base year of 2010 based on the consumption expenditure survey of 2009-2010. The current index is based on the base year of 2012, which revised the weights of food and beverages to 45.86 per cent from 47.58 per cent in CPI.

If one looks at international comparisons of weights given by various countries, the ones assigned by India do not look too outdated. Per capita income could be an essential yardstick since consumption of food and beverages does go down in the expenditure of people once their income rises.



The comparison of India with Brazil, Turkey, Mexico and South Africa may not be appropriate since India has per capita income on a purchasing power parity basis way down in dollar terms than these four countries.

For instance, according to the World Bank data, Brazil has double per capita income at $17,260 than India's at $8,210 in 2022. South Africa is bit less than Brazil's at $15,570, while Mexico is higher at $21,060 and Turkey way up at $ 36,920, which is over four times India's. These four countries have assigned weight to food and beverages in the range of 15-26 per cent in their CPIs.



As such, India may not assign so less weight to food and beverages in CPI.

If one looks at Bangladesh, it has a bit less per capita income at $7,690 than India and probably similar consumption expenditure as ours. It has given 59 per cent weight to food, beverages and tobacco in its CPI. India has given 48.24 per cent weight to these items (adding tobacco) to food and beverages), in its retail price index.



Food and beverages have 36.5 per cent weight in Lao PDR, formerly Laos, which has a higher per capita income at $8,810 than India's. Cabo Verde, which has a higher income of $8,970 has 25 per cent weight for food and beverages in its CPI. However, the Philippines which has a higher per capita income at $10,730 than Cabo Verde's, has given 39 per cent weight to food and beverages in its CPI.





As such, per capita income is one parameter for assigning weights but not the only factor. The others may be how the income is distributed among people of the country concerned and their consumption behaviour.



S Mahendra Dev, former director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Developmental Research (IGIDR) and chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) feels that weight of food is higher in CPI-inflation in India as compared to other countries because the consumption expenditure survey hasn't been updated since 2011-12.

"The next survey for 2022-23 is due to be submitted by December 2023 which would definitely bring down the weight of food (and beverages) in CPI below 40 per cent though in rural areas it might be still higher. This, I feel, is a realistic and accurate representation of the impact of food prices on CPI," Dev says.



Madan Sabnavis, Bank of Baroda chief economist, says the components' weights in CPI should reflect the consumption pattern of the people of any country. "This said, the weights given in the CPI broadly reflect the composition as of 2011-12, which is what is used today. Hence, the weight of 46 per cent is not amiss in this situation."

He, however, adds that given that consumption patterns have changed significantly over the past with new services and goods being consumed by the public, there is need to review what goes into the consumer's basket and accordingly change the weights, if need be.



