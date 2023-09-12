Fastest growing major economy, but why India can't up its credit ratings

Never in the history of sovereign credit ratings has the fifth largest economy in the world been rated as the lowest rung of the investment grade (BBB-/Baa3), said India’s Economic Survey for Financial Year 2020-21 (FY21) in a chapter titled 'Does India’s Sovereign Credit Rating reflect its fundamentals? No!'

Despite India being the “fastest growing major economy” and when the world seems to be sure about the country’s rising global stature, including at the G20, it is the sovereign credit rating agencies that remain unconvinced. At one point, a dejected India even sought to create a credit rating agency under the umbrella of the BRICS grouping, only to be lectured by China that it would lack credibility.



In the 1990s and mid-2000s, India’s sovereign credit rating was “speculative grade". The rating was upgraded to investment grade by Moody’s in 2004, Fitch in 2006, and S&P in 2007. Notably, the Indian economy grew at an average rate of over 6 per cent, and at approximately 8 per cent for several years during this period. India’s high rate of economic growth therefore co-existed with the speculative credit rating.

In a matter of four months starting May, all the three key global rating agencies — Fitch, S&P, Moody’s — have reviewed and kept their sovereign credit rating for India unchanged at the lowest investment grade, just above the junk status.



Why is there a disconnect between the government’s expectation and assessment by rating agencies?

Jeremy Zook, director, Asia Sovereign Ratings at Fitch Ratings, said country ratings are based on a “relative assessment” of creditworthiness of all the sovereigns. Fitch rates using both quantitative and qualitative assessment of various structural, economic, fiscal and external drivers of creditworthiness. “Our sovereign rating for India reflects our views on its relative credit-related strengths and weaknesses compared to peer countries. India’s current rating level is supported by its strong economic performance, which we expect to be sustained over the medium-term. Public finances, however, remain the key weakness for the India sovereign relative to its peers,” he said.



Christian de Guzman, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service, said every issuing entity that Moody’s rates, whether it is a country, bank, or a corporate, would put its best foot forward in the hopes of attaining an upgrade. “At the current rating of Baa3, we are looking at a larger stock of debt along with associated challenges, especially with regards to what we call debt affordability. In the global and domestic environment where interest rates are going to stay higher than they were in the past, the debt affordability challenge is going to be much more important considering the large stock of debt. We acknowledge the strengths, but we also acknowledge the weaknesses,” he said.

Zook said India’s sustained high fiscal deficits have contributed to an elevated debt-to-GDP ratio of around 84 per cent compared to the ‘BBB’ median of 55 per cent. “Further, India has an interest payment to revenue ratio of around 27 per cent, which is well above any other ‘BBB’ sovereigns where the median ratio is 5 per cent,” he added.



In comparison, according to S&P, Indonesia, which is considered to be a peer of India, has a debt to GDP ratio of 40.1 and interest payment to revenue ratio at 13 per cent. S&P rewards Indonesia with a BBB rating, one notch higher than India’s.

But India’s contention has been that its debt to GDP ratio is mostly domestically held with little risk of an external debt default that one has seen in countries like Argentina, Zambia or Sri Lanka.



“When you look at our methodology, there are many indicators that we look at – GDP, the stock of debt, debt affordability, the structure of debt, GDP per capita, the strength of the banking system, the amount of foreign exchange reserves, there are many indicators. The foreign currency share of debt is only one indicator, and it will not be a big determinant of a rating. There are countries that have opted to default on local currency domestic debt while being current on foreign currency external debt, like Jamaica in 2010 or Russia in 1998,” said Guzman.

For India to bring down its debt to GDP ratio, it has to continue slashing its fiscal deficit while expecting that the nominal GDP continues to expand at a faster pace.



Another notable weakness is India's relatively low per capita income. In 2022, India's GDP per capita stood at $2,400, whereas Indonesia’s was $4,800.

Guzman said per capita income does play a role in terms of assessment of economic strength. “Our use of this measure on a PPP (purchasing power parity) adjusted basis is supportive for India as non-tradables are cheaper than elsewhere. For economic strength, we are also strongly incorporating the size of the economy at the highest possible score. Even if the GDP suddenly were to double tomorrow, this score will not change as it is already at the highest level. What will move the needle are things like GDP per capita, which is consistently improving over time,” he said.