Italian dy PM confirms support for finalisation of FTA between EU, India

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here and expressed Rome's commitment to the finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union.
Antonio Tajani in a post on X on Thursday described the meeting as "important" and said he would be visiting India in the coming months.
"In New York, I also had important meetings with the Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar and the Commerce Minister @PiyushGoyal," said Tajani.
"Italy and India share a strategic political and economic partnership that we intend to strengthen with my further visit to India in the coming months," he added.
Stating that India is a priority country, he said, "...for this reason I wanted the 'India' measure of 500 million euros to support our exporting companies".
"I confirmed Italy's support for a rapid finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement," he concluded.
The European Union (EU) is India's second-largest trading partner, accounting for trade in goods worth EUR 120 billion in 2024, or 11.5 per cent of India's total trade. Whereas India is the EU's 9th largest trading partner, accounting for 2.4 per cent of the EU's total trade in goods in 2024.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app