Home / Economy / News / Italian dy PM confirms support for finalisation of FTA between EU, India

Italian dy PM confirms support for finalisation of FTA between EU, India

The European Union (EU) is India's second-largest trading partner, accounting for trade in goods worth EUR 120 billion in 2024, or 11.5 per cent of India's total trade

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy
India is the EU's 9th largest trading partner.
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here and expressed Rome's commitment to the finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union.

Antonio Tajani in a post on X on Thursday described the meeting as "important" and said he would be visiting India in the coming months.

"In New York, I also had important meetings with the Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar and the Commerce Minister @PiyushGoyal," said Tajani.

"Italy and India share a strategic political and economic partnership that we intend to strengthen with my further visit to India in the coming months," he added.

Stating that India is a priority country, he said, "...for this reason I wanted the 'India' measure of 500 million euros to support our exporting companies".

"I confirmed Italy's support for a rapid finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement," he concluded.

The European Union (EU) is India's second-largest trading partner, accounting for trade in goods worth EUR 120 billion in 2024, or 11.5 per cent of India's total trade. Whereas India is the EU's 9th largest trading partner, accounting for 2.4 per cent of the EU's total trade in goods in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump tariff: Direct near-term impact on Indian drug companies limited

Villages now lead India's manufacturing output, urban share falls below 50%

Russian Deputy PM meets PM Modi, discusses agriculture and food sector ties

Premium

India, US make 'progress' for joint trade-oil deal as talks move forward

Rupee undervalued among peers, REER at lowest level since February 2019

Topics :ItalyEuropean UnionFree Trade Agreements

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story