Trump tariff: Direct near-term impact on Indian drug companies limited

Indian drug makers are unlikely to face the brunt of the 100 per cent tariffs proposed on branded or patented drugs manufactured outside the US as the country primarily supplies generic drugs to America. However, analysts foresee some negative impact potentially on companies such as Sun Pharma, Biocon, and Aurobindo, which have some exposure to the US branded drugs market.

Nifty Pharma reacted to the development and was down 1.7 per cent in Friday morning trade.

ALSO READ: Trump announces 100% tariff on pharma imports; duties on trucks, furniture US President Donald Trump on his social media channel announced 100 per cent tariffs on branded or patented drugs manufactured outside the US and clarified that companies which have either broken ground or are already in the construction phase for their manufacturing plant in the US may not face these tariffs. A few weeks ago he had announced 15 per cent tariffs on branded pharmaceutical products manufactured in Europe.

This has created confusion about the exact tariffs on branded pharma, analysts felt. Nuvama analysts said in a note that companies such as Sun Pharma (innovative medicines division $1.1 billion in FY25), Biocon (branded biosimilars less than $450 million in FY25), and Aurobindo (branded oncology drugs $100 million revenue in FY25) have exposure to the US branded drugs market. Sun Pharma stock was down 1.8 per cent in morning trade, while Biocon fell 2.56 per cent and Aurobindo dropped almost 1 per cent. Nuvama also said they expected a potential positive impact on Jubilant Pharmova, which is likely to benefit from its contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) fill-finish line 3 located at Spokane near Washington, due to open in H2FY26. Alkem too is setting up a small CDMO unit in the US and may be able to see demand growth and hence benefit.

Meanwhile, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which represents large drug exporters, said they do not see much impact on Indian companies. Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, IPA, said, “The executive order refers to patented or branded products supplied to the US. It is not applicable to generic medicines.” India is the largest supplier of generics to the US. In H1 2025 alone, exports stood at $3.7 billion. As generic drugs account for around 90 per cent of US drug volumes and only about 10 per cent of value, generics are extremely important for the US healthcare system. Considering Indian companies supply about half of these volumes, no tariffs on generics is positive for the industry.

Nirali Shah and Udit Gupta of Ashika Institutional Research said that the direct near-term impact on Indian pharma is limited as the tariffs target branded and patented drugs, largely dominated by global innovators. “Uncertainty remains around whether complex or speciality generics (an area of increasing focus for Indian players) may come under scrutiny in future,” they said, adding that since the US remains the largest market for Indian pharma, any expansion of tariff scope could materially alter growth or export trajectory. At present, headline risk is high but operational risk is low for Indian exporters. “We should watch for any policy spillover into speciality or complex generics, which could be the next flashpoint. That said, several aspects of the announcement remain ambiguous and further clarity from regulators can be expected in the coming weeks,” Ashika analysts said.

Several analysts also pointed out that Trump’s announcement does not cover active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or ingredient manufacturing, fill-finish products, or device manufacturing. “Considering the complexity of the global supply chain, the tariff announcement seems incomplete and we think large branded and patented pharma companies can still avoid tariffs by announcing either capex, M&A, or partnerships in the US,” Nuvama said. Meanwhile, large innovators from the US and Europe have already announced major capex plans — AstraZeneca ($50 billion), J&J ($ 55 billion), Eli Lilly ($27–30 billion), Roche ($50 billion), Novartis ($23 billion), Sanofi ($20 billion), and AbbVie ($10 billion).

These capex plans are expected to help large innovator pharma companies avoid tariffs, enabling their contract manufacturing partners in India, China, South Korea, and elsewhere to maintain existing contracts. “As these capex plans will take four to five years, we think global CDMOs will be able to execute existing manufacturing contracts. However, if the tariffs sustain for a long period, they may create challenges for non-US CDMO companies after a few years,” Nuvama said. From the perspective of US-based CDMOs, the demand for manufacturing branded products in the US is likely to grow, meaning US facilities stand to benefit.