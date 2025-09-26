Home / Economy / News / Russian Deputy PM meets PM Modi, discusses agriculture and food sector ties

Russian Deputy PM meets PM Modi, discusses agriculture and food sector ties

Dmitry Patrushev, russian deputy PM with PM Modi
A PMO release said Dmitry Patrushev called on PM Modi | Image: X/@narendramodi
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:13 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev at the World Food India 2025 and said they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers and food processing.

"Happy to meet Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev at the World Food India 2025. We discussed ways to strengthen our win-win cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers and food processing," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

A PMO release said Dmitry Patrushev called on PM Modi. "They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers, food processing and other areas of mutual interest," it said.

PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Vladimir Putin and said that he looked forward to welcoming him to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The Prime Minister addressed a gathering during the World Food India 2025 and highlighted that global investors--especially those in the food sector--are looking towards India with great optimism. "India possesses a triple strength of diversity, demand, and scale," he said.

He said India produces every type of grain, fruit, and vegetable, and this diversity makes the country uniquely positioned in the global landscape. He noted that every hundred kilometers, the cuisine and its flavors change, reflecting India's rich culinary variety. The Prime Minister underscored that this strong domestic demand gives India a competitive edge and makes it a preferred destination for investors.

"India is operating at an unprecedented and extraordinary scale. In the past ten years, 25 crore people have overcome poverty and are now part of the neo middle class--India's most energetic and aspirational segment," he said.

He emphasized that India's talented youth are innovating across sectors, and the food sector is no exception. "India is now the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, with many start-ups working in food and agriculture," he said, pointing out that technologies like AI, e-commerce, drones, and apps are being integrated into the sector, transforming supply chains, retail, and processing methods.

He affirmed that India offers diversity, demand, and innovation--all key factors that make it the most attractive destination for investment. Reiterating his message from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister declared that this is the right time to invest and expand in India.

The 2025 edition of World Food India is being held from September 25 to 28 in Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

It will showcase India's strengths in the food processing sector, food sustainability and the production of nutritious and organic food.

At World Food India, credit linked support of over Rs 770 crore will be provided to around 26,000 beneficiaries for micro projects in food processing sector worth over Rs 2,510 crore under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme.

World Food India will include CEO roundtables, technical sessions, exhibitions, and multiple business interactions including B2B (business-to-business), B2G (business-to-government), and G2G (government-to-government) meetings. It is showcasing 21 exhibiting countries, including France, Germany, Iran, Australia, South Korea, Denmark, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Belgium, Tanzania, Eritrea, Cyprus, Afghanistan, China, and the USA, along with 150 international participants.

World Food India will also have multiple thematic sessions covering a wide range of topics including India as a Global Food Processing Hub, Sustainability and Net Zero in Food Processing, Frontiers in Food Processing, India's Pet Food Industry, Processed Foods for Nutrition and Health, Plant-Based Foods, Nutraceuticals, Specialty Foods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia RussiaIndia-Russia tiesFood productionfood processingagriculture sector

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

