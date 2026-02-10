January retail inflation likely to hit 2.4-3%: Business Standard poll

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank, expects the January inflation rate to be 2.6 per cent on the old base. She says it may be too early to make an assessment under the new series until there is further data on index subcomponents, such as the housing index. “The change in weightings (under the new series) will lift headline CPI by 0.4 percentage points to 0.5 percentage points. The actual increase is likely to be lower. The change in weightings captures only part of the impact. The remaining impact will be the addition of new items such as modern services, rural housing, etc. The gap between the new and old series is likely to be lower than 40-50 basis points. For example, rural housing will pull down the index.”