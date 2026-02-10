Power sector reforms central to tackling India's climate finance problem

According to the government’s assessment, transitioning from the ‘Current Policy Scenario’ (CPS) to the ‘Net Zero Scenario’ (NZS) requires an additional $8.1 trillion in incremental investments by 2070 — estimated as the difference between the $22.7 trillion required in NZS and $14.7 trillion in CPS. Again, the incremental gap is led by the power sector ($4.5 trillion), followed by industry ($2.7 trillion) and transport ($0.9 trillion). The task, then, is to ensure the investment curve, dominated by renewables and transmission infrastructure through 2050, shifts seamlessly to areas such as battery storage, grid storage, and charging infrastructure, alongside major roles for green hydrogen and CCUS till 2070.