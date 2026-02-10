Power sector reforms central to tackling India's climate finance problem

Niti Aayog advocates extensive financial system reforms for India to hit its targets on time. “India can mobilise approximately $16.2 trillion for its net zero transition by 2070 through targeted reforms in its financial system and stronger integration with global capital markets,” the think tank said in its study Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero – Financing Needs. “On the domestic side, this requires deeper capital markets, greater channelling of household savings into productive assets, and a shift by institutions towards high-quality corporate and green investments.”

The analysis reveals a significant and widening financing gap in India’s power sector. By 2050, financing needs for mitigation in the power sector are estimated at $4.32 trillion, while available finance is projected at just over half, or $2.34 trillion, resulting in a funding shortfall of $1.98 trillion. This gap more than doubles by 2070, reaching $5.4 trillion, as financing requirements rise sharply to $12.33 trillion against availability of $6.93 trillion. The growth in this gap underscores both the scale of investment required for the low-carbon transition and the structural challenges in mobilising long-term, low-cost capital for renewable energy, grid modernisation, and storage technologies, according to the study.