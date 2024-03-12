Home / Economy / News / Key emerging market economies see rising inflation trend, shows data

Key emerging market economies see rising inflation trend, shows data

China recorded an inflation figure of 0.7 per cent in February, its first increase after experiencing deflation months

Premium
Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Three of the five emerging market economies have shown an uptick in their recent inflation print.

In the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping, inflation in South Africa was 5.3 per cent compared to 7.44 per cent in Russia. China recorded an inflation figure of 0.7 per cent in February, its first increase after experiencing deflation months. India’s figure for February, meanwhile, remained almost unchanged at 5.09 per cent and within the Reserve Bank of India tolerance band for the sixth straight month (chart 1).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The cost of living in most advanced economies has continued a downward trend with the inflation print 4 per cent or less across the largest ones. Japan had the lowest rate of inflation at 2.2 per cent followed by Germany at 2.7 per cent, 3.1 per cent in France, and 4 per cent in the UK. The United States, which released its latest figures on Tuesday, recorded a inflation of 3.2 per cent  (chart 2).
 

Meanwhile, a state-wise comparison of retail inflation shows that of the 22 states and Union Territories under consideration, 11 had rates higher than the all India figure. Odisha saw the highest rate at 7.55 per cent followed by Telangana at 6.71 per cent, Haryana at 6.28 per cent, Assam at 6.02 per cent, and Jharkhand at 5.85 per cent. The lowest rate of inflation was in Delhi at 2.42 per cent. Other states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Bihar also showed lower rates than seen at all-India basis (chart 3).  


Also Read

Why India should remain in the BRICS

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

India likely to resist Pakistan's bid to be a full-fledged member of Brics

Mumbai 4th wealthiest BRICS city, Bengaluru tops list of emerging millionaire hotspots

CPI-based inflation eases to 5.09% in Feb; Jan IIP growth at 3.8%

FY24 GDP growth to be closer to 8% on higher activity in industry: CEA

Exports to close fiscal at same level as FY23-24 amid uncertainties: Goyal

JPMorgan's CEO urges US Fed to wait past June before cutting rates

India embraces trade deals as cos look beyond China for alternatives

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :emerging marketIndian EconomyInflation riseBRICS

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story