Key emerging market economies see rising inflation trend, shows data

Three of the five emerging market economies have shown an uptick in their recent inflation print.





In the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping, inflation in South Africa was 5.3 per cent compared to 7.44 per cent in Russia. China recorded an inflation figure of 0.7 per cent in February, its first increase after experiencing deflation months. India's figure for February, meanwhile, remained almost unchanged at 5.09 per cent and within the Reserve Bank of India tolerance band for the sixth straight month (chart 1).

The cost of living in most advanced economies has continued a downward trend with the inflation print 4 per cent or less across the largest ones. Japan had the lowest rate of inflation at 2.2 per cent followed by Germany at 2.7 per cent, 3.1 per cent in France, and 4 per cent in the UK. The United States, which released its latest figures on Tuesday, recorded a inflation of 3.2 per cent (chart 2).

