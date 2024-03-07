'Launch vehicles are like ICBMs': New space FDI norms keep security in mind

However, this logic changes once we come to satellite manufacturing and operations⁠. Up to 74 per cent FDI under automatic route has been allowed for satellite manufacturing and operation, satellite data products, and ground and user segments. Government approval will be required beyond this limit. Explaining the reason for this, Patil said, "On the other hand, satellite manufacturing and operations have a lot more to do with end-use." He added, "While foreign entities can own 74 per cent, from consideration of undisputed control on ownership to the intellectual property, the Indian partner needs to have a veto right that comes with a 26 per cent holding should the purpose and end-use of the satellite or on-board sensors not be fully in alignment with national interests."





ALSO READ: Govt notifies FDI norms for space; move may bring in $44 bn by 2033 The more liberal norms for the manufacturing of satellites, components, systems, and sub-systems for satellites are also based on financial considerations. Ratan Shrivastava, the MD of BowerGroupAsia and a Member of the SatCom Industry Association's (SIA-India's) Advisory Board, said that liberalisation of FDI norms in the satellite manufacturing and ground segment was welcome as reception and dissemination requirements have significant capital expenditure needs. BowerGroupAsia is a strategic advisory firm that specialises in the Indo-Pacific. Shrivastava said, "It will also be helpful for those foreign investors who want to work with Indian companies to manufacture satellites for third parties and countries." He added, "India has the cost advantage with frugal engineering. With foreign investment, it would be a win-win. This will probably settle the problem of sparse inflows till now."

And more inflow of funds to finance capex is a must if India's private space firms want to make the most of the robust projected demand for satellites over the current decade. In fact, the demand for smallsats, satellites that weigh less than 500 kg, is particularly encouraging, given that experts believe that this is one segment where Indian start-ups will have a relatively lower bar for entry. According to a report by the Euroconsult Group, a global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm that specialises in the space sector and satellite-enabled verticals, "despite supply challenges and lingering inflation concerns", the smallsat market continues to grow in all metrics. The reasons are increasing government investments, new commercial entrants, interest from defence agencies, and robust Asian demand for smallsat hardware and data services. According to Euroconsult, around 26,104 smallsats will be launched between 2023 and 2032. The average number of smallsats launched per year between 2023 and 2032 will amount to 2,610, almost four times the 698 launched per year between 2013 and 2022. The manufacturing and launch value of smallsats will more than triple to $110.5 billion between 2023 and 2032, compared to $30.2 billion between 2013 and 2022.

Click on the image to see full graphic chart