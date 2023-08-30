LPG price cut may bring down September inflation by upto 30 bps: Analysts

The cut in cooking gas prices by Rs 200 per cylinder, announced on Tuesday, may reduce the retail inflation rate by 20 to 30 basis points (bps) in September, bringing it down below the central bank's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent, according to analysts.

An analysis by Citi Research noted that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has a direct weight of 1.29 per cent in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and could indirectly impact prepared meal prices with a lag, which has a weight of 5.6 per cent.

"This could lower inflation by 30 bps and along with tomato price reversal, raises the possibility of a below-6 per cent print in September 2023. We estimate consumer savings from the LPG price cut for the rest of financial year 24 (FY24) could be Rs 200 billion or 0.07 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," the Citi report said.

IDFC First Bank Economics Research, pointing towards a similar expected trend in September inflation numbers, said that the maximum impact of the decline in vegetable prices will be felt in the September CPI print, which is tracking at 5.6 per cent. "Our September estimate assumes further decline in tomato prices and incorporates the impact of the LPG price cut," it said.

The decision to cut the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for all connections comes amid high inflation and ahead of crucial state and general elections.

Retail inflation galloped to a 15-month high at 7.44 per cent in July on the back of skyrocketing prices of vegetables, pulses, cereals and spices. In its latest monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised upward its inflation forecasts to 6.2 per cent for the September quarter and 5.4 per cent for FY24 while keeping the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

"The LPG price cut will surely have a soothing effect on inflation. We have to see how long it will last and whether it could be rolled back after the elections. This cut could also be a precursor to other subsidies," said Madan Sabnavis, Care Ratings Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.

However, IDFC's report said there is a risk to the inflation estimate from uneven monsoon performance, with the August rainfall deficit tracking at a historical high. One of the key things to watch would be any spike in onion prices due to a possible demand-supply shortfall in September.

The price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders was last changed in March this year when it was raised by Rs 50. Before this, the domestic LPG cylinder price was raised back in July 2022.

The last fiscal intervention on fuel prices was done in May 2022 when the government had cut excise duties on petrol and diesel and announced Rs 200 LPG subsidy for poorer consumers under the Ujjwala scheme for 12 cylinders.

Economists feel that the market focus will now shift towards petrol and diesel prices, which have remained unchanged for over a year now. "Unlike in LPG, current international crude and product prices do not give oil marketing companies (OMCs) room to cut petrol/diesel retail prices on their own. Any potential reduction in these prices may need to come via excise duty cuts, which cannot be ruled out in the run-up to crucial state elections," the Citi research said.

According to Citi Research, a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty would entail a fiscal cost of Rs 400 billion to Rs 450 billion or 0.15 per cent of GDP for the second half (Sep-Mar) of FY24 and bring down inflation by 10-15 bps.

Experts feel that the move is likely to start discussions on whether there will be more fiscal measures to control inflation and support rural incomes in a pre-election year. "The key issue is finding a balance between various government objectives of inflation control, ensuring adequate availability of food grains, supporting rural income growth, maintaining fiscal stability and giving a freer hand to OMCs," Citi Research said.