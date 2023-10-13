Macroeconomic environment pretty sound in India: Top IMF official

The macroeconomic environment in India is pretty sound, and it needs to undertake further structural reforms to exploit its 'significant' potential to achieve higher growth levels, a top International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Friday.

“Overall, the macroeconomic environment is pretty sound in India, and in terms of really exploiting the significant potential that India has, then I think the need is for structural reforms,” Krishna Srinivasan, director, Asia and Pacific Department (APD) at IMF, told media at a press briefing on the Asia-Pacific region.

Responding to a question regarding the policy interventions needed by India to achieve higher growth, the IMF director said that although India has made significant strides in digitisation and building public infrastructure, further reforms are needed going forward to improve the business environment and investor confidence.

“[India] has been fiscally disciplined, and the central bank has also acted fast to bring down inflation, which [sort of] makes macroeconomic fundamentals strong. Structural reforms will be the key to achieve further growth,” Srinivasan added.

In response to another question on the impact of a sharp increase in bond yields on emerging markets, Srinivasan said that both the public and private sectors should be careful while borrowing.

“When interest rates are rising, I think it's important to keep in mind that sectors which are highly leveraged are likely to hurt more. That's not just true for India, but also for other countries in the region, and that's why it's important to borrow carefully,” he added.

Earlier this week, the IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) had raised the FY24 growth projection for India by 20 basis points to 6.3 per cent, citing stronger than expected consumption between April and June. It also revised upwards the inflation projection to 5.5 per cent for FY24.

“Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3 per cent in both 2023 (FY24) and 2024 (FY25), with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage points for 2023 (FY24), reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption during April–June,” said the IMF.

In its July WEO, the IMF had projected a growth rate of 6.1 per cent for India in FY24, a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection, driven by strong domestic investment.

The IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) also kept its global growth forecast unchanged at 3 per cent for 2023 and pared down the 2024 projection by 10 basis points to 2.9 per cent.