Maha coop sugar mills mull paying more to farmers as tax demand settles

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
sugar (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
With the Centre resolving the long-standing impasse over tax on payment of sugarcane price over and above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) or Statutory Minimum Price (SMP) through a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), several sugar mills in the cooperative sector are now considering paying a cane price that is Rs 20-30 per quintal more than the average FRP for the 2023-24 season to farmers, according to industry sources.

This could prove to be a windfall for farmers who are members of these cooperative sugar mills, a significant number of which are located in the politically crucial state of Maharashtra.

Industry sources suggest that there are approximately 15 million farmers, along with their families, who rely on cooperative sugar mills across India, of which nearly 8.5 million, or 57 per cent, are in Maharashtra alone.

In Maharashtra, the welfare of sugarcane farmers is a major political issue, particularly during elections.

In the 2020-21 sugarcane season (October to September), cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra paid an average FRP of Rs 319 per quintal, which increased to Rs 324 per quintal in the 2021-22 season, and further to an average FRP of Rs 333 per quintal in the 2022-23 season.

Sources revealed that in recent years, cooperative sugar mills in the state have been reluctant to pay anything above the designated average FRP, calculated based on recovery, due to uncertainty as to whether such additional payment would be considered as a distribution of profit or business expenditure.

However, with the Income Tax Department defining the rules through which cooperative sugar mills can claim past cane price paid to farmers in excess of the FRP or SMP as business expenditure, many mills are planning to resume extra payment to farmers over the designated FRP from the next season onwards.

A few weeks ago, the Income Tax Department set out the rules enabling cooperative sugar mills to offset payments made over sugarcane FRP or SMP in the past (before the 2016-17 Assessment Year) as business expenditure.

Some reports suggest that this would mean an indirect benefit of around Rs 10,000 crore through the settlement of past claims and litigation for excess payments made before the 2016-17 assessment year.

The Narendra Modi government had amended the Finance Act in the 2015-16 budget, allowing excess payments made by cooperative sugar mills over the SMP as business expenditure for calculating business income. However, this amendment only applied prospectively from the 2016-17 Assessment Year and did not address past demands originating before that year.

Subsequent to this, several representations were made to the Centre, and the issue finally gained attention after the formation of a new cooperative ministry under Home Minister Amit Shah.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the 2023-24 budget, sought to conclude the matter by extending the benefit of the deduction to all financial years starting before 2015-16. Some of these demands dated as far back as 1985.

Nevertheless, in the absence of an SOP, tax officials were uncertain about how to implement the proposal. This was eventually resolved when the Income Tax department issued an SOP a few weeks ago, initiating the process of recalculation of past business incomes.


Average Sugarcane FRP Paid to Maharashtra 
In Rs/quintal      
Year FRP      
2020-21 319      
2021-22 324      
2022-23 333      
         
NOTE: FRP is Fair and Remunerative Price
Sugar season runs from October to September
Source: Trade and Industry Bodies  

Topics :Maharashtrasugarcane farmers

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

