Home / Economy / News / India's exports rise 1.8% to $38.51 bn in Dec; trade deficit widens

India's exports rise 1.8% to $38.51 bn in Dec; trade deficit widens

Total exports for the month hit $38.51 billion despite geopolitical challenges, says government

yearender, trade, war, 2025 analysis
Exports to the United States stood at $6.89 billion in December, compared to $7 billion a year ago | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 2:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India exported goods worth $38.51 billion in December, up 1.8 per cent from the previous year despite geopolitical challenges, data released by the commerce department showed on Thursday.
 
Inbound shipments increased 8.7 per cent to $63.55 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $25 billion compared to $20.63 billion in December 2024.
 
Exports are in positive territory despite challenges, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters in New Delhi. Goods and services exports are expected to cross $850 billion in FY26.
 
During April-December, merchandise exports grew 2.44 per cent to $330.29 billion. Electronics, drugs and pharmaceuticals, marine products, among others have witnessed positive growth.
 
Exports to the United States stood at $6.89 billion in December, compared to $7 billion a year ago.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Russian oil imports likely to dip again, stranding cargoes at sea

Premium

Smartphone exports may have topped $30 billion in 2025 on PLI push

Maharashtra overtakes Tamil Nadu in NITI's 2024 export preparedness index

India, US restart virtual trade talks; Sergio Gor presents credentials

Wholesale inflation climbs to eight-month high of 0.83% in December

Topics :India exportstrade dataIndia trade deficit

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story