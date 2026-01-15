India's exports rise 1.8% to $38.51 bn in Dec; trade deficit widens

India exported goods worth $38.51 billion in December, up 1.8 per cent from the previous year despite geopolitical challenges, data released by the commerce department showed on Thursday.

Inbound shipments increased 8.7 per cent to $63.55 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $25 billion compared to $20.63 billion in December 2024.

Exports are in positive territory despite challenges, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters in New Delhi. Goods and services exports are expected to cross $850 billion in FY26.

During April-December, merchandise exports grew 2.44 per cent to $330.29 billion. Electronics, drugs and pharmaceuticals, marine products, among others have witnessed positive growth.