MGNREGA work demand higher than last year for fourth straight month

Households demanding work under the MGNREGA scheme remained higher than the last year for the fourth straight month in February.According to the latest data, around 21.8 million households have sought work under the scheme in February 2025, nearly 3 per cent more than the same month last year. Infact, since November 2024, demand for work has been higher than its corresponding month of the last financial year.Meanwhile, available funds for the scheme seems to be falling short of the expenditure as on March 3 (negative net balance of ₹18,681.24 crore is reflected). The total payment due as on March 3, 2025, across India is around ₹14,239.17 crore, of which unskilled wages is just around ₹929.14 crore (6.52 per cent) while the bulk pertains to payment for materials used.Among states which have the highest negative balance include Bihar (₹2,082 crore), Maharashtra, (₹2,758 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹3,443 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (₹2,817 crore).