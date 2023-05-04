Home / Economy / News / Green hydrogen mission meet: Govt to seek funds for next-gen tech research

Green hydrogen mission meet: Govt to seek funds for next-gen tech research

Biomass-based hydrogen generation will also be scaled up for commercial applications

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Premium
Green hydrogen mission meet: Govt to seek funds for next-gen tech research

4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the first meeting of the empowered group for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) on May 5, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) plans to propose a detailed strategy to seek funds for the next-generation technology research by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Business Standard has learnt.
The ministry will put forward the proposal to seek funds from the proposed Rs 1,866 crore under the pilot projects and research and development (R&D) head for the current fiscal year (FY24).
“We are targeting funds from the NGHM to meet our demand for the next-gen tech like electrolyzers and fuel stack,” senior government officials said, adding, “These funds will help BHEL take the lead in the development of world-class green hydrogen technology.”

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

Amazon Kindle 11th gen review: Ease-of-use helps rekindle love for reading

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Stealthy, speedy, precise: What are fifth-generation fighter jets?

India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Reports

How are UPI wallets different from UPI? All that you need to know

Additional 1.16% contribution for pension fund to come from employers: Govt

India to become 50% non-cash economy in consumption in 3 years: Report

India to become 50% non-cash economy in consumption in 3 years: Report

Topics :hydrogenGreen India

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story