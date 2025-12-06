Home / Economy / News / India's economy expected to grow at least 7% in FY26: FM Sitharaman

India's economy expected to grow at least 7% in FY26: FM Sitharaman

Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran upgraded his forecast late last month to at least 7 per cent after data showed an expansion of more than 8 per cent in the three months through September

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
The finance minister did not want to be drawn into the value of the rupee, which fell to a record of above 90 per US dollar this week, calling the topic “too sensitive.” (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Anup Roy
 
India’s growth momentum is set to continue, and the government expects the economy to expand by at least 7 per cent in the financial year through March, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. 
The government had projected 6.3 per cent to 6.8 per cent growth for the current financial year. Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran upgraded his forecast late last month to at least 7 per cent after data showed an expansion of more than 8 per cent in the three months through September. Economists also revised their predictions upwards to 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent.
 
“We saw the growth numbers for the second quarter,” Sitharaman said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday. “I think that will sustain, and overall this year’s growth numbers will be 7 per cent or beyond it as well.”
 
The Reserve Bank of India cut the interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent on Friday and lowered its inflation forecast for the fiscal year to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent, while raising its growth projection to 7.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent. Sitharaman acknowledged at the summit that some degree of price rises was necessary to stimulate growth. 
 
The finance minister did not want to be drawn into the value of the rupee, which fell to a record of above 90 per US dollar this week, calling the topic “too sensitive.” The currency will “have to find its own level,” she said.
 
India also plans a complete overhaul of its customs duty structure, the finance minister said. “We need to have customs that is a lot more simplified for people to feel it is not too cumbersome to comply with the rules,” she said, adding that the rules should be more transparent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia's vital oil trade with India falls for now, but is far from over

Rupee weakens after RBI rate cut; Guv says external position comfortable

Uttar Pradesh leads SASCI scheme with 482 projects as of late November

Premium

Chennai to Arctic: India-Russia multiple pacts widen maritime corridors

Premium

India-US trade talks: Deputy USTR to lead team to India next week

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIndia GDP growthGDP forecastIndian Economy

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story