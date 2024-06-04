Home / Economy / News / 'Modi retaining power under changed conditions to make reforms challenging'

'Modi retaining power under changed conditions to make reforms challenging'

The note from Emkay also said that market reforms like those related to land, agriculture, and labour are now "off the table"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda at the party headquarters after poll verdict, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 9:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retaining power in the general elections under "changed circumstances" will make the implementation of critical reforms challenging, economists said on Tuesday.

Economists said the results, wherein trends and leads showed the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being set to win around 295 seats but Modi's BJP falling short of the halfway mark of 272 by itself, are a "negative surprise".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It is likely that Narendra Modi will return as PM for a third term. However, he will have to contend with changed circumstances," a note from the domestic brokerage Emkay said, adding that the broad direction of the economic policy is unlikely to change.

Seeming to concur on the same, analysts at Swiss brokerage UBS said it expects the government to push supply-side reforms, including manufacturing, simplification of regulatory processes, labour law implementation, skill development and creating employment opportunities.

"However, we think implementation of tougher reforms, including land reforms, a big boost to infrastructure spending, divestment, farm bills, Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Elections amongst others will be challenging," it said.
 

The brokerage added that these will matter a lot for the overall narrative for investor sentiment.

The note from Emkay also said that market reforms like those related to land, agriculture, and labour are now "off the table".

Privatisation and asset monetisation are also at risk, which could drag government capex in the short term, it added.

"A narrow margin victory for the BJP... could lead to faster required reforms which will further support India's growth story," private sector lender RBL Bank's Achala Jethmalani said.

Emkay said the BJP will be dependent on regional allies like Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United), and will have to make policy adjustments accordingly.

Also, there will be greater demand to stimulate consumption in the economy from both the BJP and allies, it added.
 

Also Read

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

56% of chief economists expect global economy to weaken in 2024: WEF report

Economists increasingly sure US will avoid recession, shows survey

Economists push out RBI's interest rate cut forecasts to end of year

Make tax reforms, remove exemptions on duties, sales tax: World Bank to Pak

New govt needs to fight inflation while bringing back focus on farm reforms

Netherlands emerges as India's 3rd largest export destination in 2023-24

Financial markets were given artificial booster dose by exit polls: Cong

FY25 begins with tepid work demand under MGNREGA, shows govt data

Lucknow gears up for an international business conclave on June 15-16

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiIndian Economy

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story