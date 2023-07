The National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) has acquired stressed loans from three companies aggregating Rs. 21,349 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, the Finance Ministry said in response to a question in Parliament on July 24. The stressed assets were acquired from Jaypee Infratech, SSA International and Helios PhotoVoltaic. No recovery

has been made in these accounts as of July 17, 2023, the ministry said.



House panel for setting up security agency for airports



A Parliamentary panel on Monday asked the government to look at the feasibility of setting up a specialised security agency for airports amid rising air passenger traffic.

Besides, the committee has proposed constituting a special airline wing to deal with police and courts in unruly air passenger behaviour cases and urged aviation regulator DGCA to enforce a