Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.7% for 2023, lowers it for 2024

Global rating agency Moody’s on Friday raised India’s 2023 calendar year growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from 5.5 per cent earlier, citing robust economic momentum. It lowered the 2024 growth forecast from 6.5 per cent to 6.1 per cent, saying the economy’s performance in the second quarter creates a high base in 2023.



“Strong services expansion and capital expenditure propelled India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter to 7.8 per cent compared to a year ago. We have, accordingly, raised our 2023 CY growth forecast for India,” Moody’s said.

About the global economy, Moody’s said inflation would continue to moderate in advanced and emerging market economies. A strong El Niño effect in the second half of 2023 and early 2024 could shoot up agricultural commodity prices in India.

“The recent uptick in food price inflation and uncertain El Niño-related weather conditions will delay monetary policy easing consideration to early next year. Domestic demand in India remains buoyant, and as long as core inflation remains relatively stable, rate hikes are also unlikely,” Moody’s said.

India’s monsoon season, which runs June to October, could see below average rainfall to result in higher food prices, Moody’s said. It also took note of the India Meteorological Department’s estimation of 9 per cent rain deficiency in the country.

Tight financial conditions will continue to dampen global economic growth in 2023, said Moody’s global macroeconomic outlook report.

“For the G-20, we expect real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to slow to 2.5 per cent in 2023 and 2.1 per cent in 2024, from 2.7 per cent in 2022.”

Moody’s lowered China’s growth projection for 2024 to 4 per cent from 4.5 per cent, assuming a stabilisation and turnaround of economic indicators with modest support from authorities. “We recognize, however, that there are significant downside risks to growth and that policy measures may prove inadequate to prevent further deterioration,” Moody’s said about China.

About the global economy, the rating agency said that elevated core inflation meant that central banks cannot be certain they have achieved their inflation mandates yet. “Significant easing by emerging market central banks is unlikely with advanced economy central banks still battling elevated inflation, and uncertainty around the US interest rate outlook,” it said.