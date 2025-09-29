Home / Economy / News / Moody's keeps India rating at Baa3 with stable outlook, flags fiscal risk

Moody's keeps India rating at Baa3 with stable outlook, flags fiscal risk

Moody's affirmed India's sovereign rating at Baa3 with a stable outlook, citing growth and external resilience but warning that high debt and weak affordability persist

Moodys
Moody’s noted that India’s credit strength is balanced by long-standing fiscal weaknesses, which are expected to persist. | (Photo: Reuters)
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Global credit rating agency Moody’s on Monday affirmed its lowest investment-grade rating of Baa3 for India and retained the outlook as stable, citing the country’s fast-growing economy and sound external position, which lend resilience to adverse global conditions.
 
“The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that India’s prevailing credit strengths, including its large, fast-growing economy, sound external position and stable domestic financing base for ongoing fiscal deficits, will be sustained. These strengths lend resilience to adverse external trends, in particular as high US tariffs and other international policy measures hinder India’s capacity to attract manufacturing investment,” Moody’s said.
 
The affirmation comes a month after Fitch Ratings also maintained India’s sovereign rating at its lowest investment-grade level (BBB-). Earlier, on 14 August, S&P Global Ratings had upgraded India to BBB from BBB-, the first upgrade in 18 years.
 
Moody’s noted that India’s credit strength is balanced by long-standing fiscal weaknesses, which are expected to persist.
 
“Strong GDP growth and gradual fiscal consolidation will lead to an only very gradual decline in the government’s high debt burden, and will not be sufficient to materially improve weak debt affordability, especially as recent fiscal measures to reinforce private consumption erode the government’s revenue base,” the agency said.
 
The government has pegged its fiscal deficit for the current financial year at Rs 15.69 trillion, or 4.4 per cent of GDP.
 
Moody’s highlighted that although the Centre has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.5 per cent—a goal guiding fiscal policy since 2021—consolidation of large deficits at the general government level has been “very gradual”, despite robust growth boosting revenue and easing spending pressures since India exited the pandemic in 2022.
 
“Moreover, while the government has demonstrated a lengthening track record of fiscal consolidation, recent policy measures have signalled a shift towards greater support for the economy amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. To enhance private consumption, the government increased income tax thresholds and announced the consolidation of GST rates. These developments have narrowed the tax base and will result in foregone revenue, thus curtailing potential improvements in debt affordability,” the agency said.
 
Nevertheless, Moody’s expects the government to remain committed to gradual debt reduction over the next decade, implying limited risk of a reversal in the fiscal consolidation gains achieved since the pandemic.
 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

