Trade deal with EFTA to come into effect from Oct 1, says Piyush Goyal

The trade agreement with the four-member EFTA countries will come into effect from October 1, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. The EFTA bloc comprises four nations — Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein. The deal was signed in March last year but will kick in from Thursday. The minister said that developed nations are keen to sign free trade agreements (FTAs) with India. Over the last four years, India has signed trade deals with Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia, the United Kingdom (UK) and the EFTA bloc. India is negotiating FTAs with countries including the United States (US), the European Union (EU), New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile. That apart, countries such as Bahrain and Qatar have also shown interest in negotiating trade pacts with India. “Talks are going on with the US. Talks are also underway with Oman, Peru, Chile, the EU and New Zealand,” the minister said while addressing the valedictory session of the UP International Trade Show. That apart, the terms of reference (ToR) with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have been finalised, which reflects India’s strong global standing. The EAEU comprises Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. Goyal also said that India has transformed from a fragile economy in 2014 to the world’s fourth-largest economy, and will become the third-largest economy with a $5 trillion size in the next two years.